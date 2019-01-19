1. Duke (15-2) beat No. 4 Virginia 72-70. Next: at Pittsburgh, Tuesday.
2. Michigan (17-1) lost to Wisconsin 64-54. Next: vs. Minnesota, Tuesday.
3. Tennessee (16-1) beat Alabama 71-68. Next: at Vanderbilt, Wednesday.
4. Virginia (16-1) lost to No. 1 Duke 72-70. Next: vs. Wake Forest, Tuesday.
5. Gonzaga (17-2) at Portland. Next: at Santa Clara, Thursday.
6. Michigan State (16-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 19 Maryland, Monday.
7. Kansas (15-3) lost to West Virginia 65-64. Next: vs. Iowa State, Monday.
8. Texas Tech (15-3) lost to Baylor 73-62. Next: at Kansas State, Tuesday.
9. Virginia Tech (15-2) beat Wake Forest 87-71. Next: at No. 13 North Carolina, Monday.
10. Nevada (17-1) vs. Air Force. Next: vs. Colorado State, Wednesday.
11. Florida State (13-4) did not play. Next: at Boston College, Sunday.
12. Kentucky (14-3) beat No. 14 Auburn 82-80. Next: vs. No. 24 Mississippi State, Tuesday.
13. North Carolina (14-4) beat Miami 85-76. Next: vs. No. 9 Virginia Tech, Monday.
14. Auburn (13-4) lost to No. 12 Kentucky 82-80. Next: at South Carolina, Tuesday.
15. Marquette (15-3) did not play. Next: vs. Providence, Sunday.
16. Buffalo (17-1) did not play. Next: at Northern Illinois, Tuesday.
17. N.C. State (15-3) beat Notre Dame 77-73. Next: at Louisville, Thursday.
18. Mississippi (14-3) beat Arkansas 84-67. Next: at Alabama, Tuesday.
19. Maryland (16-3) did not play. Next: at No. 6 Michigan State, Monday.
20. Oklahoma (13-5) lost to Texas 75-72. Next: at Oklahoma State, Wednesday.
21. Houston (18-1) beat South Florida 69-60. Next: vs. East Carolina, Wednesday.
22. Villanova (14-4) did not play. Next: at Butler, Tuesday.
23. Iowa (15-3) did not play. Next: vs. Illinois, Sunday.
24. Mississippi State (14-3) beat Vanderbilt 71-55. Next: at No. 12 Kentucky, Tuesday.
25. Indiana (12-6) lost to Purdue 70-55. Next: at Northwestern, Tuesday.
