Top 25 Fared

January 20, 2019 2:19 pm
 
Sunday

1. Duke (15-2) did not play. Next: at Pittsburgh, Tuesday.

2. Michigan (17-1) did not play. Next: vs. Minnesota, Tuesday.

3. Tennessee (16-1) did not play. Next: at Vanderbilt, Wednesday.

4. Virginia (16-1) did not play. Next: vs. Wake Forest, Tuesday.

5. Gonzaga (18-2) did not play. Next: at Santa Clara, Thursday.

6. Michigan State (16-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 19 Maryland, Monday.

7. Kansas (15-3) did not play. Next: vs. Iowa State, Monday.

8. Texas Tech (15-3) did not play. Next: at Kansas State, Tuesday.

9. Virginia Tech (15-2) did not play. Next: at No. 13 North Carolina, Monday.

10. Nevada (18-1) did not play. Next: vs. Colorado State, Wednesday.

11. Florida State (13-5) lost to Boston College 87-82. Next: vs. Clemson, Tuesday.

12. Kentucky (13-3) did not play. Next: vs. No. 24 Mississippi State, Tuesday.

13. North Carolina (14-4) did not play. Next: vs. No. 9 Virginia Tech, Monday.

14. Auburn (13-4) did not play. Next: at South Carolina, Tuesday.

15. Marquette (16-3) beat Providence 79-68. Next: vs. DePaul, Wednesday.

16. Buffalo (17-1) did not play. Next: at Northern Illinois, Tuesday.

17. N.C. State (15-3) did not play. Next: at Louisville, Thursday.

18. Mississippi (14-3) did not play. Next: at Alabama, Tuesday.

19. Maryland (16-3) did not play. Next: at No. 6 Michigan State, Monday.

20. Oklahoma (13-5) did not play. Next: at Oklahoma State, Wednesday.

21. Houston (18-1) did not play. Next: vs. East Carolina, Wednesday.

22. Villanova (14-4) did not play. Next: at Butler, Tuesday.

23. Iowa (15-3) vs. Illinois. Next: vs. No. 6 Michigan State, Thursday.

24. Mississippi State (14-3) did not play. Next: at No. 12 Kentucky, Tuesday.

25. Indiana (12-6) did not play. Next: at Northwestern, Tuesday.

