Monday

1. Tennessee (16-1) did not play. Next: at Vanderbilt, Wednesday.

2. Duke (15-2) did not play. Next: at Pittsburgh, Tuesday.

3. Virginia (16-1) did not play. Next: vs. Wake Forest, Tuesday.

4. Gonzaga (18-2) did not play. Next: at Santa Clara, Thursday.

5. Michigan (17-1) did not play. Next: vs. Minnesota, Tuesday.

6. Michigan State (17-2) beat No. 13 Maryland 69-55. Next: at No. 19 Iowa, Thursday.

7. Nevada (18-1) did not play. Next: vs. Colorado State, Wednesday.

8. Kentucky (14-3) did not play. Next: vs. No. 22 Mississippi State, Tuesday.

9. Kansas (15-3) vs. No. 24 Iowa State. Next: at No. 8 Kentucky, Saturday.

10. Virginia Tech (15-3) lost to No. 11 North Carolina 103-82. Next: vs. Syracuse, Saturday.

11. North Carolina (15-4) beat No. 10 Virginia Tech 103-82. Next: at Georgia Tech, Tuesday, Jan. 29.

12. Marquette (16-3) did not play. Next: vs. DePaul, Wednesday.

13. Maryland (16-4) lost to No. 6 Michigan State 69-55. Next: vs. Illinois, Saturday.

14. Buffalo (17-1) did not play. Next: at Northern Illinois, Tuesday.

14. Texas Tech (15-3) did not play. Next: at Kansas State, Tuesday.

16. Auburn (13-4) did not play. Next: at South Carolina, Tuesday.

17. Houston (18-1) did not play. Next: vs. East Carolina, Wednesday.

18. Villanova (14-4) did not play. Next: at Butler, Tuesday.

19. Iowa (16-3) did not play. Next: vs. No. 6 Michigan State, Thursday.

20. Mississippi (14-3) did not play. Next: at Alabama, Tuesday.

21. N.C. State (15-3) did not play. Next: at No. 23 Louisville, Thursday.

22. Mississippi State (14-3) did not play. Next: at No. 8 Kentucky, Tuesday.

23. Louisville (13-5) did not play. Next: vs. No. 21 N.C. State, Thursday.

24. Iowa State (14-4) at No. 9 Kansas. Next: at No. 20 Mississippi, Saturday.

25. LSU (14-3) did not play. Next: vs. Georgia, Wednesday.

