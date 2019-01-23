Listen Live Sports

Top 25 Fared

January 23, 2019
 
1. Tennessee (17-1) beat Vanderbilt 88-83, OT. Next: vs. West Virginia, Saturday.

2. Duke (16-2) did not play. Next: vs. Georgia Tech, Saturday.

3. Virginia (17-1) did not play. Next: at Notre Dame, Saturday.

4. Gonzaga (18-2) did not play. Next: at Santa Clara, Thursday.

5. Michigan (18-1) did not play. Next: at Indiana, Friday.

6. Michigan State (17-2) did not play. Next: at No. 19 Iowa, Thursday.

7. Nevada (18-1) vs. Colorado State. Next: at UNLV, Tuesday.

8. Kentucky (15-3) did not play. Next: vs. No. 9 Kansas, Saturday.

9. Kansas (16-3) did not play. Next: at No. 8 Kentucky, Saturday.

10. Virginia Tech (15-3) did not play. Next: vs. Syracuse, Saturday.

11. North Carolina (15-4) did not play. Next: at Georgia Tech, Tuesday.

12. Marquette (16-3) vs. DePaul. Next: at Xavier, Saturday.

13. Maryland (16-4) did not play. Next: vs. Illinois, Saturday.

14. Buffalo (17-2) did not play. Next: at Kent State, Friday.

14. Texas Tech (15-4) did not play. Next: vs. Arkansas, Saturday.

16. Auburn (13-5) did not play. Next: at No. 22 Mississippi State, Saturday.

17. Houston (18-1) vs. East Carolina. Next: at Tulsa, Sunday.

18. Villanova (15-4) did not play. Next: vs. Seton Hall, Sunday.

19. Iowa (16-3) did not play. Next: vs. No. 6 Michigan State, Thursday.

20. Mississippi (14-4) did not play. Next: vs. No. 24 Iowa State, Saturday.

21. N.C. State (15-3) did not play. Next: at No. 23 Louisville, Thursday.

22. Mississippi State (14-4) did not play. Next: vs. No. 16 Auburn, Saturday.

23. Louisville (13-5) did not play. Next: vs. No. 21 N.C. State, Thursday.

24. Iowa State (14-5) did not play. Next: at No. 20 Mississippi, Saturday.

25. LSU (15-3) beat Georgia 92-82. Next: at Missouri, Saturday.

