Thursday

1. Tennessee (17-1) did not play. Next: vs. West Virginia, Saturday.

2. Duke (16-2) did not play. Next: vs. Georgia Tech, Saturday.

3. Virginia (17-1) did not play. Next: at Notre Dame, Saturday.

4. Gonzaga (18-2) at Santa Clara. Next: at BYU, Thursday.

Advertisement

5. Michigan (18-1) did not play. Next: at Indiana, Friday.

6. Michigan State (18-2) beat No. 19 Iowa 82-67. Next: at Purdue, Sunday.

7. Nevada (19-1) did not play. Next: at UNLV, Tuesday.

8. Kentucky (15-3) did not play. Next: vs. No. 9 Kansas, Saturday.

9. Kansas (16-3) did not play. Next: at No. 8 Kentucky, Saturday.

10. Virginia Tech (15-3) did not play. Next: vs. Syracuse, Saturday.

11. North Carolina (15-4) did not play. Next: at Georgia Tech, Tuesday.

12. Marquette (17-3) did not play. Next: at Xavier, Saturday.

13. Maryland (16-4) did not play. Next: vs. Illinois, Saturday.

14. Buffalo (17-2) did not play. Next: at Kent State, Friday.

14. Texas Tech (15-4) did not play. Next: vs. Arkansas, Saturday.

16. Auburn (13-5) did not play. Next: at No. 22 Mississippi State, Saturday.

17. Houston (19-1) did not play. Next: at Tulsa, Sunday.

18. Villanova (15-4) did not play. Next: vs. Seton Hall, Sunday.

19. Iowa (16-4) lost to No. 6 Michigan State 82-67. Next: at Minnesota, Sunday.

20. Mississippi (14-4) did not play. Next: vs. No. 24 Iowa State, Saturday.

21. N.C. State (15-4) lost to No. 23 Louisville 84-77. Next: vs. Clemson, Saturday.

22. Mississippi State (14-4) did not play. Next: vs. No. 16 Auburn, Saturday.

23. Louisville (14-5) beat No. 21 N.C. State 84-77. Next: vs. Pittsburgh, Saturday.

24. Iowa State (14-5) did not play. Next: at No. 20 Mississippi, Saturday.

25. LSU (15-3) did not play. Next: at Missouri, Saturday.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.