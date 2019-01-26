Listen Live Sports

January 26, 2019 8:35 pm
 
Saturday

1. Tennessee (18-1) beat West Virginia 83-65. Next: at South Carolina, Tuesday.

2. Duke (17-2) beat Georgia Tech 66-53. Next: at Notre Dame, Monday.

3. Virginia (18-1) beat Notre Dame 82-55. Next: at No. 21 N.C. State, Tuesday.

4. Gonzaga (19-2) did not play. Next: at BYU, Thursday.

5. Michigan (19-1) did not play. Next: vs. Ohio State, Tuesday.

6. Michigan State (18-2) did not play. Next: at Purdue, Sunday.

7. Nevada (19-1) did not play. Next: at UNLV, Tuesday.

8. Kentucky (16-3) beat No. 9 Kansas 71-63. Next: at Vanderbilt, Tuesday.

9. Kansas (16-4) lost to No. 8 Kentucky 71-63. Next: at Texas, Tuesday.

10. Virginia Tech (15-3) vs. Syracuse. Next: at Miami, Wednesday.

11. North Carolina (15-4) did not play. Next: at Georgia Tech, Tuesday.

12. Marquette (18-3) beat Xavier 87-82. Next: at Butler, Wednesday.

13. Maryland (16-5) lost to Illinois 78-67. Next: vs. Northwestern, Tuesday.

14. Buffalo (18-2) did not play. Next: vs. Ball State, Tuesday.

14. Texas Tech (16-4) beat Arkansas 67-64. Next: vs. TCU, Monday.

16. Auburn (13-5) at No. 22 Mississippi State. Next: at Missouri, Wednesday.

17. Houston (19-1) did not play. Next: at Tulsa, Sunday.

18. Villanova (15-4) did not play. Next: vs. Seton Hall, Sunday.

19. Iowa (16-4) did not play. Next: at Minnesota, Sunday.

20. Mississippi (14-5) lost to No. 24 Iowa State 87-73. Next: at Florida, Wednesday.

21. N.C. State (16-4) beat Clemson 69-67. Next: vs. No. 3 Virginia, Tuesday.

22. Mississippi State (14-4) vs. No. 16 Auburn. Next: at Alabama, Tuesday.

23. Louisville (15-5) beat Pittsburgh 66-51. Next: at Wake Forest, Wednesday.

24. Iowa State (15-5) beat No. 20 Mississippi 87-73. Next: vs. West Virginia, Wednesday.

25. LSU (16-3) beat Missouri 86-80, OT. Next: at Texas A&M, Wednesday.

