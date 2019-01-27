Sunday

1. Tennessee (18-1) did not play. Next: at South Carolina, Tuesday.

2. Duke (17-2) did not play. Next: at Notre Dame, Monday.

3. Virginia (18-1) did not play. Next: at No. 21 N.C. State, Tuesday.

4. Gonzaga (19-2) did not play. Next: at BYU, Thursday.

5. Michigan (19-1) did not play. Next: vs. Ohio State, Tuesday.

6. Michigan State (18-3) lost to Purdue 73-63. Next: at No. 19 Iowa, Friday.

7. Nevada (19-1) did not play. Next: at UNLV, Tuesday.

8. Kentucky (16-3) did not play. Next: at Vanderbilt, Tuesday.

9. Kansas (16-4) did not play. Next: at Texas, Tuesday.

10. Virginia Tech (16-3) did not play. Next: at Miami, Wednesday.

11. North Carolina (15-4) did not play. Next: at Georgia Tech, Tuesday.

12. Marquette (18-3) did not play. Next: at Butler, Wednesday.

13. Maryland (16-5) did not play. Next: vs. Northwestern, Tuesday.

14. Buffalo (18-2) did not play. Next: vs. Ball State, Tuesday.

14. Texas Tech (16-4) did not play. Next: vs. TCU, Monday.

16. Auburn (13-6) did not play. Next: at Missouri, Wednesday.

17. Houston (20-1) beat Tulsa 77-65. Next: vs. Temple, Thursday.

18. Villanova (16-4) beat Seton Hall 80-52. Next: at DePaul, Wednesday.

19. Iowa (16-5) lost to Minnesota 92-87. Next: at No. 5 Michigan, Friday.

20. Mississippi (14-5) did not play. Next: at Florida, Wednesday.

21. N.C. State (16-4) did not play. Next: vs. No. 3 Virginia, Tuesday.

22. Mississippi State (15-4) did not play. Next: at Alabama, Tuesday.

23. Louisville (15-5) did not play. Next: at Wake Forest, Wednesday.

24. Iowa State (15-5) did not play. Next: vs. West Virginia, Wednesday.

25. LSU (16-3) did not play. Next: at Texas A&M, Wednesday.

