Monday

1. Tennessee (18-1) did not play. Next: at South Carolina, Tuesday.

2. Duke (18-2) beat Notre Dame 83-61. Next: vs. St. John’s, Saturday.

3. Virginia (18-1) did not play. Next: at No. 23 N.C. State, Tuesday.

4. Gonzaga (19-2) did not play. Next: at BYU, Thursday.

Advertisement

5. Michigan (19-1) did not play. Next: vs. Ohio State, Tuesday.

6. Michigan State (18-3) did not play. Next: vs. Indiana, Saturday.

7. Kentucky (16-3) did not play. Next: at Vanderbilt, Tuesday.

8. Nevada (19-1) did not play. Next: at UNLV, Tuesday.

9. North Carolina (15-4) did not play. Next: at Georgia Tech, Tuesday.

10. Marquette (18-3) did not play. Next: at Butler, Wednesday.

11. Kansas (16-4) did not play. Next: at Texas, Tuesday.

12. Virginia Tech (16-3) did not play. Next: at Miami, Wednesday.

13. Houston (20-1) did not play. Next: vs. Temple, Thursday.

14. Villanova (16-4) did not play. Next: at DePaul, Wednesday.

15. Louisville (15-5) did not play. Next: at Wake Forest, Wednesday.

16. Texas Tech (16-4) vs. TCU. Next: at No. 11 Kansas, Saturday.

17. Purdue (14-6) did not play. Next: at Penn State, Thursday.

18. Buffalo (18-2) did not play. Next: vs. Ball State, Tuesday.

19. LSU (16-3) did not play. Next: at Texas A&M, Wednesday.

20. Iowa State (15-5) did not play. Next: vs. West Virginia, Wednesday.

21. Maryland (16-5) did not play. Next: vs. Northwestern, Tuesday.

22. Mississippi State (15-4) did not play. Next: at Alabama, Tuesday.

23. N.C. State (16-4) did not play. Next: vs. No. 3 Virginia, Tuesday.

24. Wisconsin (14-6) did not play. Next: at Nebraska, Tuesday.

25. Florida State (15-5) did not play. Next: vs. Georgia Tech, Saturday.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.