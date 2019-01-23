Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Top 25 Podcast: Telling the tale of College football at 150

January 23, 2019 5:11 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Veteran sports writer Ivan Maisel of ESPN has taken on the task of telling the tale of college football, starting from the very beginning.

College football turns 150 this year, and to celebrate the sesquicentennial, ESPN is planning a mountain of content, including 35 hours of television programming. Maisel has taken on the role of lead historian. On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast , Maisel joins AP’s Ralph Russo to discuss how he and his colleagues went about the enormous task of chronicling a sport that spans the country.

Maisel details the challenges, gives a preview of what’s to come and reveals some of his favorite finds. He is currently using his reporting to teach a continuing education class at Stanford on the history of college football.

___

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at https://podcastone.com/AP-Top-25-College-Football-Podcast

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Media News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 12th Operational Energy Summit
1|28 ICIT Winter GOVSummit
1|28 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Michael Monsoor commissioning ceremony

Today in History

1915: Congress creates Coast Guard as military service