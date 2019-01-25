Listen Live Sports

Top WR prospect Bru McCoy transfers from USC to Texas

January 25, 2019 5:16 pm
 
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Top wide receiver prospect Bru McCoy will transfer to Texas from Southern California.

McCoy submitted his financial aid paperwork Friday, Texas spokesman John Bianco said.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound McCoy had 78 catches for 1,428 yards and 18 touchdowns last season for Mater Dei (Calif.) High School. McCoy, who is from Santa Ana, California, signed with USC in December and enrolled in classes there for the spring semester. He opted to leave after former Trojans offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury left for the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals after just a few weeks on the job.

McCoy had placed his name in the NCAA transfer database. He now will likely have to appeal to the NCAA to be allowed to be eligible to play in the 2019 season.

Texas beat Georgia in the Sugar Bowl to earn its first 10-win season since 2009 and finished ranked No. 9.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

