Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Toppin’s career night helps Dayton top St. Joseph’s 75-64

January 29, 2019 10:06 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Obi Toppin set career highs with 25 points and 12 rebounds off the bench and Dayton beat Saint Joseph’s 75-64 on Tuesday night.

Ryan Mikesell tied his career best with 21 points and Josh Cunningham grabbed 11 rebounds for the Flyers (14-7, 6-2 Atlantic 10 Conference), who outscored the Hawks 46-20 in the paint and outrebounded them 41-31.

Jalen Crutcher’s jumper put Dayton up by 12 early in the second half, but the Hawks scored 10 straight and tied it at 50 on Taylor Funk’s 3-pointer. Toppin scored nine and had a go-ahead dunk in a 13-2 run for a 63-52 Dayton lead and the Flyers led by 11 on Mikesell’s free throw with 59 seconds left.

Charlie Brown scored all 10 points in the Hawks’ opening 10-3 run and Saint Joseph’s led by as many as nine before Dayton pulled ahead on a 19-2 run and led 39-30 at halftime.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Chris Clover tied his career high with 21 points with three 3-pointers and Brown added 19 for the Hawks (9-12, 2-6), who made 10 of 31 3-pointers (32 percent).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|4 National Health Policy Conference 2019
2|5 2019 CompTIA DC Fly-In
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army staff sgt. re-enlists aboard aircraft

Today in History

1789: George Washington is elected president

Get our daily newsletter.