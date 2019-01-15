Listen Live Sports

Toronto plans to sell Victor Vazquez to a team in Qatar

January 15, 2019 3:25 pm
 
TORONTO (AP) — Toronto says it plans to sell Spanish midfielder Victor Vazquez to a team in Qatar.

The Major League Soccer team did not identify the purchasing club. The deal is pending a physical.

Vazquez turns 32 on Jan. 20. He had 16 goals and 25 assists in 52 regular-season games and scored the second goal in Toronto’s 2-0 MLS Cup final win over Seattle in 2017.

Toronto made the announcement Tuesday, when it opened preseason training.

