The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Tottenham’s new stadium won’t be ready until at least March

January 9, 2019 6:09 am
 
LONDON (AP) — Tottenham won’t be ready to move into its new stadium until at least March because of construction delays.

The first game was due to be held at the 62,000-seat stadium in September, but the north London club has had to continue playing at its temporary home in Wembley.

Tottenham says the stadium won’t be available for games in February, confirming the Champions League match against Borussia Dortmund will be at Wembley.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy says “we shall now seek clarity in respect of building test schedules and test event dates and provide further information on these in the next two to three weeks.”

Tottenham left White Hart Lane in May 2017 and the new stadium is being built on the same site.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

