Tournament of Champions Par Scores

Friday At Plantation Course at Kapalua Kapalua, Hawaii Purse: $6.5 million Yardage: 7,518; Par 73 Second Round Gary Woodland 67-67—134 -12 Bryson DeChambeau 69-68—137 -9 Rory McIlroy 69-68—137 -9 Kevin Tway 66-71—137 -9 Marc Leishman 68-70—138 -8 Xander Schauffele 72-67—139 -7 Cameron Champ 71-68—139 -7 Justin Thomas 67-72—139 -7 Ian Poulter 71-69—140 -6 Jason Day 69-71—140 -6 Patton Kizzire 69-71—140 -6 Jon Rahm 70-71—141 -5 Dustin Johnson 67-74—141 -5 Webb Simpson 70-72—142 -4 Andrew Putnam 69-73—142 -4 Michael Kim 71-72—143 -3 Brandt Snedeker 75-69—144 -2 Francesco Molinari 73-71—144 -2 Charles Howell III 74-70—144 -2 Paul Casey 73-71—144 -2 Troy Merritt 73-71—144 -2 Andrew Landry 69-75—144 -2 Aaron Wise 74-71—145 -1 Brice Garnett 73-72—145 -1 Matt Kuchar 72-73—145 -1 Patrick Reed 70-75—145 -1 Keegan Bradley 77-69—146 E Brooks Koepka 76-70—146 E Billy Horschel 72-75—147 +1 Scott Piercy 76-72—148 +2 Ted Potter, Jr. 75-73—148 +2 Bubba Watson 70-79—149 +3 Satoshi Kodaira 77-76—153 +7

