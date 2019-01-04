Tournament of Champions Par Scores

|Friday
|At Plantation Course at Kapalua
|Kapalua, Hawaii
|Purse: $6.5 million
|Yardage: 7,518; Par 73
|Second Round
|Gary Woodland
|67-67—134
|-12
|Bryson DeChambeau
|69-68—137
|-9
|Rory McIlroy
|69-68—137
|-9
|Kevin Tway
|66-71—137
|-9
|Marc Leishman
|68-70—138
|-8
|Xander Schauffele
|72-67—139
|-7
|Cameron Champ
|71-68—139
|-7
|Justin Thomas
|67-72—139
|-7
|Ian Poulter
|71-69—140
|-6
|Jason Day
|69-71—140
|-6
|Patton Kizzire
|69-71—140
|-6
|Jon Rahm
|70-71—141
|-5
|Dustin Johnson
|67-74—141
|-5
|Webb Simpson
|70-72—142
|-4
|Andrew Putnam
|69-73—142
|-4
|Michael Kim
|71-72—143
|-3
|Brandt Snedeker
|75-69—144
|-2
|Francesco Molinari
|73-71—144
|-2
|Charles Howell III
|74-70—144
|-2
|Paul Casey
|73-71—144
|-2
|Troy Merritt
|73-71—144
|-2
|Andrew Landry
|69-75—144
|-2
|Aaron Wise
|74-71—145
|-1
|Brice Garnett
|73-72—145
|-1
|Matt Kuchar
|72-73—145
|-1
|Patrick Reed
|70-75—145
|-1
|Keegan Bradley
|77-69—146
|E
|Brooks Koepka
|76-70—146
|E
|Billy Horschel
|72-75—147
|+1
|Scott Piercy
|76-72—148
|+2
|Ted Potter, Jr.
|75-73—148
|+2
|Bubba Watson
|70-79—149
|+3
|Satoshi Kodaira
|77-76—153
|+7
