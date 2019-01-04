Listen Live Sports

Tournament of Champions Par Scores

January 4, 2019 10:08 pm
 
Friday
At Plantation Course at Kapalua
Kapalua, Hawaii
Purse: $6.5 million
Yardage: 7,518; Par 73
Second Round
Gary Woodland 67-67—134 -12
Bryson DeChambeau 69-68—137 -9
Rory McIlroy 69-68—137 -9
Kevin Tway 66-71—137 -9
Marc Leishman 68-70—138 -8
Xander Schauffele 72-67—139 -7
Cameron Champ 71-68—139 -7
Justin Thomas 67-72—139 -7
Ian Poulter 71-69—140 -6
Jason Day 69-71—140 -6
Patton Kizzire 69-71—140 -6
Jon Rahm 70-71—141 -5
Dustin Johnson 67-74—141 -5
Webb Simpson 70-72—142 -4
Andrew Putnam 69-73—142 -4
Michael Kim 71-72—143 -3
Brandt Snedeker 75-69—144 -2
Francesco Molinari 73-71—144 -2
Charles Howell III 74-70—144 -2
Paul Casey 73-71—144 -2
Troy Merritt 73-71—144 -2
Andrew Landry 69-75—144 -2
Aaron Wise 74-71—145 -1
Brice Garnett 73-72—145 -1
Matt Kuchar 72-73—145 -1
Patrick Reed 70-75—145 -1
Keegan Bradley 77-69—146 E
Brooks Koepka 76-70—146 E
Billy Horschel 72-75—147 +1
Scott Piercy 76-72—148 +2
Ted Potter, Jr. 75-73—148 +2
Bubba Watson 70-79—149 +3
Satoshi Kodaira 77-76—153 +7

