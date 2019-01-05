Tournament of Champions Par Scores

|Saturday
|At Plantation Course at Kapalua
|Kapalua, Hawaii
|Purse: $6.5 million
|Yardage: 7,518; Par 73
|Third Round
|Gary Woodland
|67-67-68—202
|-17
|Rory McIlroy
|69-68-68—205
|-14
|Marc Leishman
|68-70-68—206
|-13
|Xander Schauffele
|72-67-68—207
|-12
|Bryson DeChambeau
|69-68-70—207
|-12
|Justin Thomas
|67-72-70—209
|-10
|Kevin Tway
|66-71-72—209
|-10
|Dustin Johnson
|67-74-69—210
|-9
|Jon Rahm
|70-71-69—210
|-9
|Patton Kizzire
|69-71-71—211
|-8
|Paul Casey
|73-71-68—212
|-7
|Andrew Putnam
|69-73-70—212
|-7
|Troy Merritt
|73-71-69—213
|-6
|Charles Howell III
|74-70-69—213
|-6
|Ian Poulter
|71-69-73—213
|-6
|Cameron Champ
|71-68-74—213
|-6
|Webb Simpson
|70-72-72—214
|-5
|Andrew Landry
|69-75-71—215
|-4
|Brandt Snedeker
|75-69-71—215
|-4
|Jason Day
|69-71-75—215
|-4
|Scott Piercy
|76-72-69—217
|-2
|Matt Kuchar
|72-73-72—217
|-2
|Patrick Reed
|70-75-72—217
|-2
|Francesco Molinari
|73-71-73—217
|-2
|Billy Horschel
|72-75-71—218
|-1
|Keegan Bradley
|77-69-72—218
|-1
|Aaron Wise
|74-71-73—218
|-1
|Brice Garnett
|73-72-73—218
|-1
|Ted Potter, Jr.
|75-73-71—219
|E
|Brooks Koepka
|76-70-73—219
|E
|Bubba Watson
|70-79-74—223
|+4
|Michael Kim
|71-72-80—223
|+4
|Satoshi Kodaira
|77-76-73—226
|+7
