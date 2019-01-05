Tournament of Champions Par Scores

Saturday At Plantation Course at Kapalua Kapalua, Hawaii Purse: $6.5 million Yardage: 7,518; Par 73 Third Round Gary Woodland 67-67-68—202 -17 Rory McIlroy 69-68-68—205 -14 Marc Leishman 68-70-68—206 -13 Xander Schauffele 72-67-68—207 -12 Bryson DeChambeau 69-68-70—207 -12 Justin Thomas 67-72-70—209 -10 Kevin Tway 66-71-72—209 -10 Dustin Johnson 67-74-69—210 -9 Jon Rahm 70-71-69—210 -9 Patton Kizzire 69-71-71—211 -8 Paul Casey 73-71-68—212 -7 Andrew Putnam 69-73-70—212 -7 Troy Merritt 73-71-69—213 -6 Charles Howell III 74-70-69—213 -6 Ian Poulter 71-69-73—213 -6 Cameron Champ 71-68-74—213 -6 Webb Simpson 70-72-72—214 -5 Andrew Landry 69-75-71—215 -4 Brandt Snedeker 75-69-71—215 -4 Jason Day 69-71-75—215 -4 Scott Piercy 76-72-69—217 -2 Matt Kuchar 72-73-72—217 -2 Patrick Reed 70-75-72—217 -2 Francesco Molinari 73-71-73—217 -2 Billy Horschel 72-75-71—218 -1 Keegan Bradley 77-69-72—218 -1 Aaron Wise 74-71-73—218 -1 Brice Garnett 73-72-73—218 -1 Ted Potter, Jr. 75-73-71—219 E Brooks Koepka 76-70-73—219 E Bubba Watson 70-79-74—223 +4 Michael Kim 71-72-80—223 +4 Satoshi Kodaira 77-76-73—226 +7

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.