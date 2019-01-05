Listen Live Sports

Tournament of Champions Par Scores

January 5, 2019 8:14 pm
 
Saturday
At Plantation Course at Kapalua
Kapalua, Hawaii
Purse: $6.5 million
Yardage: 7,518; Par 73
Third Round
Gary Woodland 67-67-68—202 -17
Rory McIlroy 69-68-68—205 -14
Marc Leishman 68-70-68—206 -13
Xander Schauffele 72-67-68—207 -12
Bryson DeChambeau 69-68-70—207 -12
Justin Thomas 67-72-70—209 -10
Kevin Tway 66-71-72—209 -10
Dustin Johnson 67-74-69—210 -9
Jon Rahm 70-71-69—210 -9
Patton Kizzire 69-71-71—211 -8
Paul Casey 73-71-68—212 -7
Andrew Putnam 69-73-70—212 -7
Troy Merritt 73-71-69—213 -6
Charles Howell III 74-70-69—213 -6
Ian Poulter 71-69-73—213 -6
Cameron Champ 71-68-74—213 -6
Webb Simpson 70-72-72—214 -5
Andrew Landry 69-75-71—215 -4
Brandt Snedeker 75-69-71—215 -4
Jason Day 69-71-75—215 -4
Scott Piercy 76-72-69—217 -2
Matt Kuchar 72-73-72—217 -2
Patrick Reed 70-75-72—217 -2
Francesco Molinari 73-71-73—217 -2
Billy Horschel 72-75-71—218 -1
Keegan Bradley 77-69-72—218 -1
Aaron Wise 74-71-73—218 -1
Brice Garnett 73-72-73—218 -1
Ted Potter, Jr. 75-73-71—219 E
Brooks Koepka 76-70-73—219 E
Bubba Watson 70-79-74—223 +4
Michael Kim 71-72-80—223 +4
Satoshi Kodaira 77-76-73—226 +7

