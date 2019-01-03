Listen Live Sports

Tournament of Champions Par Scores

January 3, 2019 10:10 pm
 
Thursday
At Plantation Course at Kapalua
Kapalua, Hawaii
Purse: $6.5 million
Yardage: 7,518; Par 73 (36-37)
First Round
Kevin Tway 31-35—66 -7
Gary Woodland 34-33—67 -6
Justin Thomas 35-32—67 -6
Dustin Johnson 33-34—67 -6
Marc Leishman 34-34—68 -5
Andrew Putnam 33-36—69 -4
Andrew Landry 36-33—69 -4
Patton Kizzire 33-36—69 -4
Jason Day 36-33—69 -4
Rory McIlroy 35-34—69 -4
Bryson DeChambeau 35-34—69 -4
Patrick Reed 35-35—70 -3
Jon Rahm 36-34—70 -3
Bubba Watson 36-34—70 -3
Webb Simpson 32-38—70 -3
Cameron Champ 36-35—71 -2
Michael Kim 38-33—71 -2
Ian Poulter 36-35—71 -2
Matt Kuchar 37-35—72 -1
Xander Schauffele 35-37—72 -1
Billy Horschel 35-37—72 -1
Troy Merritt 35-38—73 E
Brice Garnett 36-37—73 E
Paul Casey 36-37—73 E
Francesco Molinari 36-37—73 E
Charles Howell III 36-38—74 +1
Aaron Wise 35-39—74 +1
Ted Potter, Jr. 36-39—75 +2
Brandt Snedeker 36-39—75 +2
Scott Piercy 37-39—76 +3
Brooks Koepka 39-37—76 +3
Satoshi Kodaira 39-38—77 +4
Keegan Bradley 39-38—77 +4

