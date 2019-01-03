Tournament of Champions Par Scores

|Thursday
|At Plantation Course at Kapalua
|Kapalua, Hawaii
|Purse: $6.5 million
|Yardage: 7,518; Par 73 (36-37)
|First Round
|Kevin Tway
|31-35—66
|-7
|Gary Woodland
|34-33—67
|-6
|Justin Thomas
|35-32—67
|-6
|Dustin Johnson
|33-34—67
|-6
|Marc Leishman
|34-34—68
|-5
|Andrew Putnam
|33-36—69
|-4
|Andrew Landry
|36-33—69
|-4
|Patton Kizzire
|33-36—69
|-4
|Jason Day
|36-33—69
|-4
|Rory McIlroy
|35-34—69
|-4
|Bryson DeChambeau
|35-34—69
|-4
|Patrick Reed
|35-35—70
|-3
|Jon Rahm
|36-34—70
|-3
|Bubba Watson
|36-34—70
|-3
|Webb Simpson
|32-38—70
|-3
|Cameron Champ
|36-35—71
|-2
|Michael Kim
|38-33—71
|-2
|Ian Poulter
|36-35—71
|-2
|Matt Kuchar
|37-35—72
|-1
|Xander Schauffele
|35-37—72
|-1
|Billy Horschel
|35-37—72
|-1
|Troy Merritt
|35-38—73
|E
|Brice Garnett
|36-37—73
|E
|Paul Casey
|36-37—73
|E
|Francesco Molinari
|36-37—73
|E
|Charles Howell III
|36-38—74
|+1
|Aaron Wise
|35-39—74
|+1
|Ted Potter, Jr.
|36-39—75
|+2
|Brandt Snedeker
|36-39—75
|+2
|Scott Piercy
|37-39—76
|+3
|Brooks Koepka
|39-37—76
|+3
|Satoshi Kodaira
|39-38—77
|+4
|Keegan Bradley
|39-38—77
|+4
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.