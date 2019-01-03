Tournament of Champions Par Scores

Thursday At Plantation Course at Kapalua Kapalua, Hawaii Purse: $6.5 million Yardage: 7,518; Par 73 (36-37) First Round Kevin Tway 31-35—66 -7 Gary Woodland 34-33—67 -6 Justin Thomas 35-32—67 -6 Dustin Johnson 33-34—67 -6 Marc Leishman 34-34—68 -5 Andrew Putnam 33-36—69 -4 Andrew Landry 36-33—69 -4 Patton Kizzire 33-36—69 -4 Jason Day 36-33—69 -4 Rory McIlroy 35-34—69 -4 Bryson DeChambeau 35-34—69 -4 Patrick Reed 35-35—70 -3 Jon Rahm 36-34—70 -3 Bubba Watson 36-34—70 -3 Webb Simpson 32-38—70 -3 Cameron Champ 36-35—71 -2 Michael Kim 38-33—71 -2 Ian Poulter 36-35—71 -2 Matt Kuchar 37-35—72 -1 Xander Schauffele 35-37—72 -1 Billy Horschel 35-37—72 -1 Troy Merritt 35-38—73 E Brice Garnett 36-37—73 E Paul Casey 36-37—73 E Francesco Molinari 36-37—73 E Charles Howell III 36-38—74 +1 Aaron Wise 35-39—74 +1 Ted Potter, Jr. 36-39—75 +2 Brandt Snedeker 36-39—75 +2 Scott Piercy 37-39—76 +3 Brooks Koepka 39-37—76 +3 Satoshi Kodaira 39-38—77 +4 Keegan Bradley 39-38—77 +4

