Tournament of Champions Scores

|Friday
|At Plantation Course at Kapalua
|Kapalua, Hawaii
|Purse: $6.5 million
|Yardage: 7,518; Par 73
|Second Round
|Gary Woodland
|67-67—134
|Bryson DeChambeau
|69-68—137
|Rory McIlroy
|69-68—137
|Kevin Tway
|66-71—137
|Marc Leishman
|68-70—138
|Xander Schauffele
|72-67—139
|Cameron Champ
|71-68—139
|Justin Thomas
|67-72—139
|Ian Poulter
|71-69—140
|Jason Day
|69-71—140
|Patton Kizzire
|69-71—140
|Jon Rahm
|70-71—141
|Dustin Johnson
|67-74—141
|Webb Simpson
|70-72—142
|Andrew Putnam
|69-73—142
|Michael Kim
|71-72—143
|Brandt Snedeker
|75-69—144
|Francesco Molinari
|73-71—144
|Charles Howell III
|74-70—144
|Paul Casey
|73-71—144
|Troy Merritt
|73-71—144
|Andrew Landry
|69-75—144
|Aaron Wise
|74-71—145
|Brice Garnett
|73-72—145
|Matt Kuchar
|72-73—145
|Patrick Reed
|70-75—145
|Keegan Bradley
|77-69—146
|Brooks Koepka
|76-70—146
|Billy Horschel
|72-75—147
|Scott Piercy
|76-72—148
|Ted Potter, Jr.
|75-73—148
|Bubba Watson
|70-79—149
|Satoshi Kodaira
|77-76—153
