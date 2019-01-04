Listen Live Sports

Tournament of Champions Scores

January 4, 2019 10:08 pm
 
Friday
At Plantation Course at Kapalua
Kapalua, Hawaii
Purse: $6.5 million
Yardage: 7,518; Par 73
Second Round
Gary Woodland 67-67—134
Bryson DeChambeau 69-68—137
Rory McIlroy 69-68—137
Kevin Tway 66-71—137
Marc Leishman 68-70—138
Xander Schauffele 72-67—139
Cameron Champ 71-68—139
Justin Thomas 67-72—139
Ian Poulter 71-69—140
Jason Day 69-71—140
Patton Kizzire 69-71—140
Jon Rahm 70-71—141
Dustin Johnson 67-74—141
Webb Simpson 70-72—142
Andrew Putnam 69-73—142
Michael Kim 71-72—143
Brandt Snedeker 75-69—144
Francesco Molinari 73-71—144
Charles Howell III 74-70—144
Paul Casey 73-71—144
Troy Merritt 73-71—144
Andrew Landry 69-75—144
Aaron Wise 74-71—145
Brice Garnett 73-72—145
Matt Kuchar 72-73—145
Patrick Reed 70-75—145
Keegan Bradley 77-69—146
Brooks Koepka 76-70—146
Billy Horschel 72-75—147
Scott Piercy 76-72—148
Ted Potter, Jr. 75-73—148
Bubba Watson 70-79—149
Satoshi Kodaira 77-76—153

