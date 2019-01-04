Tournament of Champions Scores

Friday At Plantation Course at Kapalua Kapalua, Hawaii Purse: $6.5 million Yardage: 7,518; Par 73 Second Round Gary Woodland 67-67—134 Bryson DeChambeau 69-68—137 Rory McIlroy 69-68—137 Kevin Tway 66-71—137 Marc Leishman 68-70—138 Xander Schauffele 72-67—139 Cameron Champ 71-68—139 Justin Thomas 67-72—139 Ian Poulter 71-69—140 Jason Day 69-71—140 Patton Kizzire 69-71—140 Jon Rahm 70-71—141 Dustin Johnson 67-74—141 Webb Simpson 70-72—142 Andrew Putnam 69-73—142 Michael Kim 71-72—143 Brandt Snedeker 75-69—144 Francesco Molinari 73-71—144 Charles Howell III 74-70—144 Paul Casey 73-71—144 Troy Merritt 73-71—144 Andrew Landry 69-75—144 Aaron Wise 74-71—145 Brice Garnett 73-72—145 Matt Kuchar 72-73—145 Patrick Reed 70-75—145 Keegan Bradley 77-69—146 Brooks Koepka 76-70—146 Billy Horschel 72-75—147 Scott Piercy 76-72—148 Ted Potter, Jr. 75-73—148 Bubba Watson 70-79—149 Satoshi Kodaira 77-76—153

