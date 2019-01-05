Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Tournament of Champions Scores

January 5, 2019 8:14 pm
 
Saturday
At Plantation Course at Kapalua
Kapalua, Hawaii
Purse: $6.5 million
Yardage: 7,518; Par 73
Third Round
Gary Woodland 67-67-68—202
Rory McIlroy 69-68-68—205
Marc Leishman 68-70-68—206
Xander Schauffele 72-67-68—207
Bryson DeChambeau 69-68-70—207
Justin Thomas 67-72-70—209
Kevin Tway 66-71-72—209
Dustin Johnson 67-74-69—210
Jon Rahm 70-71-69—210
Patton Kizzire 69-71-71—211
Paul Casey 73-71-68—212
Andrew Putnam 69-73-70—212
Troy Merritt 73-71-69—213
Charles Howell III 74-70-69—213
Ian Poulter 71-69-73—213
Cameron Champ 71-68-74—213
Webb Simpson 70-72-72—214
Andrew Landry 69-75-71—215
Brandt Snedeker 75-69-71—215
Jason Day 69-71-75—215
Scott Piercy 76-72-69—217
Matt Kuchar 72-73-72—217
Patrick Reed 70-75-72—217
Francesco Molinari 73-71-73—217
Billy Horschel 72-75-71—218
Keegan Bradley 77-69-72—218
Aaron Wise 74-71-73—218
Brice Garnett 73-72-73—218
Ted Potter, Jr. 75-73-71—219
Brooks Koepka 76-70-73—219
Bubba Watson 70-79-74—223
Michael Kim 71-72-80—223
Satoshi Kodaira 77-76-73—226

