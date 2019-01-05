Tournament of Champions Scores

Saturday At Plantation Course at Kapalua Kapalua, Hawaii Purse: $6.5 million Yardage: 7,518; Par 73 Third Round Gary Woodland 67-67-68—202 Rory McIlroy 69-68-68—205 Marc Leishman 68-70-68—206 Xander Schauffele 72-67-68—207 Bryson DeChambeau 69-68-70—207 Justin Thomas 67-72-70—209 Kevin Tway 66-71-72—209 Dustin Johnson 67-74-69—210 Jon Rahm 70-71-69—210 Patton Kizzire 69-71-71—211 Paul Casey 73-71-68—212 Andrew Putnam 69-73-70—212 Troy Merritt 73-71-69—213 Charles Howell III 74-70-69—213 Ian Poulter 71-69-73—213 Cameron Champ 71-68-74—213 Webb Simpson 70-72-72—214 Andrew Landry 69-75-71—215 Brandt Snedeker 75-69-71—215 Jason Day 69-71-75—215 Scott Piercy 76-72-69—217 Matt Kuchar 72-73-72—217 Patrick Reed 70-75-72—217 Francesco Molinari 73-71-73—217 Billy Horschel 72-75-71—218 Keegan Bradley 77-69-72—218 Aaron Wise 74-71-73—218 Brice Garnett 73-72-73—218 Ted Potter, Jr. 75-73-71—219 Brooks Koepka 76-70-73—219 Bubba Watson 70-79-74—223 Michael Kim 71-72-80—223 Satoshi Kodaira 77-76-73—226

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.