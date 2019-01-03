Tournament of Champions Scores

Thursday At Plantation Course at Kapalua Kapalua, Hawaii Purse: $6.5 million Yardage: 7,518; Par 73 (36-37) First Round Kevin Tway 31-35—66 Gary Woodland 34-33—67 Justin Thomas 35-32—67 Dustin Johnson 33-34—67 Marc Leishman 34-34—68 Andrew Putnam 33-36—69 Andrew Landry 36-33—69 Patton Kizzire 33-36—69 Jason Day 36-33—69 Rory McIlroy 35-34—69 Bryson DeChambeau 35-34—69 Patrick Reed 35-35—70 Jon Rahm 36-34—70 Bubba Watson 36-34—70 Webb Simpson 32-38—70 Cameron Champ 36-35—71 Michael Kim 38-33—71 Ian Poulter 36-35—71 Matt Kuchar 37-35—72 Xander Schauffele 35-37—72 Billy Horschel 35-37—72 Troy Merritt 35-38—73 Brice Garnett 36-37—73 Paul Casey 36-37—73 Francesco Molinari 36-37—73 Charles Howell III 36-38—74 Aaron Wise 35-39—74 Ted Potter, Jr. 36-39—75 Brandt Snedeker 36-39—75 Scott Piercy 37-39—76 Brooks Koepka 39-37—76 Satoshi Kodaira 39-38—77 Keegan Bradley 39-38—77

