Tournament of Champions Scores

|Thursday
|At Plantation Course at Kapalua
|Kapalua, Hawaii
|Purse: $6.5 million
|Yardage: 7,518; Par 73 (36-37)
|First Round
|Kevin Tway
|31-35—66
|Gary Woodland
|34-33—67
|Justin Thomas
|35-32—67
|Dustin Johnson
|33-34—67
|Marc Leishman
|34-34—68
|Andrew Putnam
|33-36—69
|Andrew Landry
|36-33—69
|Patton Kizzire
|33-36—69
|Jason Day
|36-33—69
|Rory McIlroy
|35-34—69
|Bryson DeChambeau
|35-34—69
|Patrick Reed
|35-35—70
|Jon Rahm
|36-34—70
|Bubba Watson
|36-34—70
|Webb Simpson
|32-38—70
|Cameron Champ
|36-35—71
|Michael Kim
|38-33—71
|Ian Poulter
|36-35—71
|Matt Kuchar
|37-35—72
|Xander Schauffele
|35-37—72
|Billy Horschel
|35-37—72
|Troy Merritt
|35-38—73
|Brice Garnett
|36-37—73
|Paul Casey
|36-37—73
|Francesco Molinari
|36-37—73
|Charles Howell III
|36-38—74
|Aaron Wise
|35-39—74
|Ted Potter, Jr.
|36-39—75
|Brandt Snedeker
|36-39—75
|Scott Piercy
|37-39—76
|Brooks Koepka
|39-37—76
|Satoshi Kodaira
|39-38—77
|Keegan Bradley
|39-38—77
