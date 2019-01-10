Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Townes, Kasperzyk lead Bryant past Mount St. Mary’s

January 10, 2019 10:35 pm
 
EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Sabastian Townes and Joe Kasperzyk scored 21 points apiece as Bryant topped Mount St. Mary’s 66-59 on Thursday night.

Byron Hawkins had 11 points for Bryant (5-9, 2-1 Northeast Conference), which snapped its six-game road losing streak.

In the first half, Bryant held the Mountaineers to 18 points, their season low. The Bulldogs led 25-18 at halftime, then Damian Cong Qui made a pair of 3-pointers a minute apart to tie the game at 33 with 14:25 remaining. Bryant, however, never gave up the lead and led the rest of the game after Kasperzyk made a 3-pointer at 13:27.

Chong Qui had 17 points for the Mountaineers (3-13, 0-3), whose losing streak reached four games. Vado Morse added 14 points. Omar Habwe had 11 points and 17 rebounds.

Bryant plays Sacred Heart (6-9, 2-0) on the road on Saturday. Mount St. Mary’s plays Central Connecticut (6-9, 0-2) at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

