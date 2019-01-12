Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Townes scores 21 points, Loyola-Chicago edges Illinois St.

January 12, 2019 4:26 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Marques Townes scored 21 points and Loyola-Chicago held off Illinois State 67-64 on Saturday despite going the final six minutes without a field goal.

The Ramblers compensated for the 0-for-6 drought by making 6 of 6 from the line in the last two minutes. They made 12 of 16 free throws for the game.

Matt Chastain’s dunk tied the game at 61 with 3:37 remaining but Illinois State went scoreless until Zach Copeland’s 3-pointer drew the Redbirds within 65-64 with 15 seconds remaining. Loyola’s Clayton Custer made two free throws and a few seconds later grabbed the rebound when Copeland missed a 3-pointer, sealing the win.

Cameron Krutwig had 13 points, eight rebounds and three assists for Loyola (10-7, 3-1 Missouri Valley) and Custer added 13 points, four rebounds and four assists. The Ramblers have won 18 of their past 22 MVC regular-season games and four in a row against Illinois State.

Malik Yarbrough had 19 points and 10 rebounds for Illinois State (9-8, 2-2) and Keyshawn Evans scored 16 points.

