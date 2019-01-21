Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Trail Blazers-Jazz, Box

January 21, 2019 11:33 pm
 
PORTLAND (109)

Harkless 3-3 0-0 6, Aminu 4-6 0-0 8, Nurkic 8-17 6-8 22, Lillard 10-20 5-6 26, McCollum 6-17 0-1 14, Layman 5-9 0-0 12, Collins 0-4 0-0 0, Leonard 3-4 0-0 8, Curry 1-2 0-0 3, Turner 5-8 0-0 10. Totals 45-90 11-15 109.

UTAH (104)

Ingles 1-7 0-0 2, Crowder 6-14 0-0 15, Favors 3-7 6-6 12, Mitchell 12-28 10-12 36, O’Neale 4-9 2-3 11, Niang 0-2 0-0 0, Gobert 4-10 2-4 10, Rubio 3-6 5-6 12, Korver 3-8 0-0 6. Totals 36-91 25-31 104.

Portland 29 15 39 26—109
Utah 28 23 28 25—104

3-Point Goals_Portland 8-18 (Leonard 2-2, Layman 2-3, McCollum 2-4, Curry 1-1, Lillard 1-5, Collins 0-1, Aminu 0-2), Utah 7-33 (Crowder 3-9, Mitchell 2-8, O’Neale 1-2, Rubio 1-3, Niang 0-1, Favors 0-2, Ingles 0-3, Korver 0-5). Fouled Out_Nurkic. Rebounds_Portland 44 (Lillard, Nurkic, Turner 8), Utah 48 (Gobert 13). Assists_Portland 30 (Lillard 8), Utah 21 (Ingles 6). Total Fouls_Portland 22, Utah 19. Technicals_Turner, Aminu, Crowder, Gobert. A_18,306 (18,306).

