Trail Blazers-Kings, Box

PORTLAND (107)

Layman 6-9 1-1 13, Aminu 3-8 6-9 13, Nurkic 3-7 0-1 6, Lillard 11-27 9-9 35, McCollum 2-14 2-2 6, Leonard 4-5 0-0 11, Collins 0-1 2-4 2, Curry 2-6 0-0 5, Turner 5-11 3-3 14, Stauskas 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 37-92 23-29 107.

SACRAMENTO (115)

Shumpert 2-9 0-0 6, Bjelica 2-7 0-0 4, Cauley-Stein 4-10 4-4 12, Fox 3-11 9-10 16, Hield 7-10 3-3 19, Jackson 3-7 0-0 9, Giles III 6-7 0-0 12, Bagley III 6-12 1-5 13, Ferrell 2-4 2-2 6, Bogdanovic 8-10 0-0 18. Totals 43-87 19-24 115.

Portland 27 17 31 32—107 Sacramento 24 30 29 32—115

3-Point Goals_Portland 10-31 (Lillard 4-12, Leonard 3-4, Aminu 1-2, Curry 1-3, Turner 1-3, Collins 0-1, McCollum 0-1, Layman 0-2, Stauskas 0-3), Sacramento 10-26 (Jackson 3-6, Bogdanovic 2-3, Hield 2-4, Shumpert 2-5, Fox 1-3, Bagley III 0-1, Bjelica 0-4). Fouled Out_Bagley III. Rebounds_Portland 49 (Nurkic, Aminu 11), Sacramento 48 (Bagley III 11). Assists_Portland 22 (Lillard, Nurkic 5), Sacramento 24 (Fox 9). Total Fouls_Portland 23, Sacramento 23. Technicals_Portland coach Terry Stotts, Sacramento coach Kings (Defensive three second), Shumpert. A_17,583 (17,608).

