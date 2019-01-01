Listen Live Sports

Trail Blazers-Kings, Box

January 1, 2019 11:40 pm
 
PORTLAND (113)

Harkless 5-10 0-0 11, Aminu 4-9 2-2 13, Nurkic 5-10 14-16 24, Lillard 8-21 8-8 25, McCollum 8-19 0-2 16, Collins 2-7 0-0 4, Leonard 0-2 0-0 0, Curry 6-9 2-2 18, Stauskas 0-2 0-0 0, Turner 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 39-90 26-30 113.

SACRAMENTO (108)

Shumpert 4-11 0-0 9, Bjelica 4-12 5-7 14, Cauley-Stein 2-14 1-2 5, Fox 6-19 1-1 13, Hield 11-23 0-0 27, Jackson 2-6 0-0 5, Giles III 3-5 0-0 6, Koufos 1-2 0-0 2, Ferrell 4-4 0-0 8, Bogdanovic 7-19 2-2 19. Totals 44-115 9-12 108.

Portland 26 38 19 20 10—113
Sacramento 25 25 27 26 5—108

3-Point Goals_Portland 9-32 (Curry 4-6, Aminu 3-5, Harkless 1-2, Lillard 1-9, Stauskas 0-2, Collins 0-3, McCollum 0-5), Sacramento 11-33 (Hield 5-8, Bogdanovic 3-11, Jackson 1-4, Shumpert 1-4, Bjelica 1-5, Fox 0-1). Fouled Out_Bjelica. Rebounds_Portland 56 (Nurkic 23), Sacramento 53 (Bjelica 16). Assists_Portland 22 (Nurkic 7), Sacramento 24 (Bogdanovic 5). Total Fouls_Portland 19, Sacramento 23. A_17,583 (17,608).

