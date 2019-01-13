Listen Live Sports

Trail Blazers-Nuggets, Box

January 13, 2019 10:31 pm
 
PORTLAND (113)

Layman 5-6 2-2 13, Aminu 2-7 4-4 9, Nurkic 5-14 2-2 12, Lillard 8-21 8-8 26, McCollum 7-19 0-0 18, Leonard 3-6 0-0 7, Collins 3-4 0-0 8, Curry 2-3 0-0 4, Turner 4-5 5-6 13, Stauskas 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 40-88 21-22 113.

DENVER (116)

Craig 1-4 1-1 3, Millsap 4-7 3-3 11, Jokic 15-23 6-8 40, Murray 9-18 5-5 24, Beasley 5-9 0-0 13, Hernangomez 0-1 0-0 0, Plumlee 4-7 0-1 8, Lydon 0-0 0-0 0, Morris 5-6 0-0 10, Barton 2-6 2-2 7. Totals 45-81 17-20 116.

Portland 32 28 28 25—113
Denver 34 24 35 23—116

3-Point Goals_Portland 12-34 (McCollum 4-10, Collins 2-3, Lillard 2-10, Stauskas 1-1, Layman 1-2, Leonard 1-3, Aminu 1-5), Denver 9-22 (Jokic 4-7, Beasley 3-5, Barton 1-2, Murray 1-5, Hernangomez 0-1, Craig 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Portland 39 (Aminu 12), Denver 35 (Jokic 10). Assists_Portland 25 (Lillard 7), Denver 21 (Jokic 8). Total Fouls_Portland 22, Denver 20. Technicals_Denver coach Nuggets (Defensive three second). A_19,520 (19,520).

