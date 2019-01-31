Listen Live Sports

Trooper charged in Mississippi crash that killed athlete

January 31, 2019
 
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi state trooper has been indicted on a manslaughter charge in connection with a 2017 crash that killed a former track athlete at Mississippi State University.

Local news outlets report Oktibbeha (awk-TIHB’-ee-hah) County grand jurors indicted officer Kyle Lee on Jan. 10. He was released on $5,000 bail Thursday.

The indictment alleges Lee was driving up to 99 mph (nearly 160 kph), responding to a call without flashing lights or siren, at the time. Authorities say Lee’s SUV hit a car driven by athlete Kaelin Kersh, killing her.

A judge ordered the state to pay $500,000 to two injured passengers and Kersh’s survivors.

Legislators passed a law requiring emergency vehicles to turn on flashing lights when exceeding the speed limit by more than 30 mph (50 kph).

It’s unclear if Lee has a lawyer.

