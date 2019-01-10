Listen Live Sports

Troy hires Kansas coordinator Chip Lindsey as head coach

January 10, 2019
 
TROY, Ala. (AP) — Troy has hired former Auburn offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey as head coach.

The Trojans hired Lindsey Thursday away from Kansas, where he had been announced as offensive coordinator on Dec. 4.

Lindsey, who spent the past two seasons at Auburn, replaces new West Virginia coach Neal Brown at one of the Sun Belt Conference’s top programs. He will be formally introduced at a news conference Friday.

The 44-year-old also ran the offense at Arizona State for one season and was Southern Miss’s offensive coordinator from 2014-15. He was Troy’s quarterbacks coach in 2010 after spending most of his career in the high school ranks.

He worked with Sun Belt freshman of the year Corey Robinson for a Troy team that won its fifth straight league title.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

