Trump to honor champion Clemson at White House on Monday

January 11, 2019 8:44 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he’s looking forward to celebrating Clemson’s national champion football team at the White House on Monday.

Trump announced the team’s visit in a tweet Friday, exclaiming “what a game, what a coach, what a team!”

Clemson beat Alabama 44-16 on Monday night in the title game.

Trump also honored the Tigers two years ago when they also beat Alabama in the championship game.

