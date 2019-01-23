Tuesday’s College Basketball

EAST
Concordia (N.Y.) 82, Nyack 46
Dominican (NY) 91, Bloomfield 84, OT
Duke 79, Pittsburgh 64
St. Lawrence 73, Hobart 62
St. Peter’s 74, Niagara 72
Wilmington (Del.) 81, Chestnut Hill 59
Yeshiva 76, Old Westbury 48
SOUTH
Alabama 74, Mississippi 53
Alice Lloyd 89, Kentucky Christian 78
Florida 81, Texas A&M 72
Florida St. 77, Clemson 68
Georgia Tech 63, Notre Dame 61
Indiana-East 79, Midway 75
Kentucky 76, Mississippi St. 55
Maryville (Tenn.) 67, Berea 62
South Carolina 80, Auburn 77
South Florida 54, Wichita St. 41
Virginia 68, Wake Forest 45
MIDWEST
Akron 70, Cent. Michigan 67
Bowling Green 80, E. Michigan 67
Davenport 116, Grace Bible 83
Kansas St. 58, Texas Tech 45
Kent St. 87, Toledo 85, OT
Miami (Ohio) 71, Ball St. 65
Michigan 59, Minnesota 57
Minn.-Morris 111, Trinity Bible 56
N. Illinois 77, Buffalo 75
Northwestern 73, Indiana 66
Ohio 81, W. Michigan 76
Spring Arbor 105, Grace (Ind.) 94, 2OT
SOUTHWEST
No scores reported from the SOUTHWEST.
FAR WEST
Air Force 74, Boise St. 60
Fresno St. 66, San Diego St. 62
UNLV 74, New Mexico 58
