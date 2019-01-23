Tuesday’s College Basketball

EAST

Concordia (N.Y.) 82, Nyack 46

Dominican (NY) 91, Bloomfield 84, OT

Duke 79, Pittsburgh 64

St. Lawrence 73, Hobart 62

St. Peter’s 74, Niagara 72

Wilmington (Del.) 81, Chestnut Hill 59

Yeshiva 76, Old Westbury 48

SOUTH

Alabama 74, Mississippi 53

Alice Lloyd 89, Kentucky Christian 78

Florida 81, Texas A&M 72

Florida St. 77, Clemson 68

Georgia Tech 63, Notre Dame 61

Indiana-East 79, Midway 75

Kentucky 76, Mississippi St. 55

Maryville (Tenn.) 67, Berea 62

South Carolina 80, Auburn 77

South Florida 54, Wichita St. 41

Virginia 68, Wake Forest 45

MIDWEST

Akron 70, Cent. Michigan 67

Bowling Green 80, E. Michigan 67

Davenport 116, Grace Bible 83

Kansas St. 58, Texas Tech 45

Kent St. 87, Toledo 85, OT

Miami (Ohio) 71, Ball St. 65

Michigan 59, Minnesota 57

Minn.-Morris 111, Trinity Bible 56

N. Illinois 77, Buffalo 75

Northwestern 73, Indiana 66

Ohio 81, W. Michigan 76

Spring Arbor 105, Grace (Ind.) 94, 2OT

SOUTHWEST

No scores reported from the SOUTHWEST.

FAR WEST

Air Force 74, Boise St. 60

Fresno St. 66, San Diego St. 62

UNLV 74, New Mexico 58

