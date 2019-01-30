Tuesday’s College Basketball

EAST
Baruch 86, Medgar Evers 63
Buffalo 83, Ball St. 59
Hobart 66, RPI 55
Old Westbury 63, Sarah Lawrence 51
SOUTH
Alabama 83, Mississippi St. 79
Clemson 82, Pittsburgh 69
Kentucky 87, Vanderbilt 52
Lipscomb 79, Liberty 59
Maryland 70, Northwestern 52
North Carolina 77, Georgia Tech 54
Tennessee 92, South Carolina 70
Virginia 66, NC State 65, OT
MIDWEST
Cent. Michigan 84, E. Michigan 80
Dayton 75, Saint Joseph’s 64
Edgewood at Dominican (Ill.), ppd.
Lakeland at Concordia (Ill.), ppd.
Michigan 65, Ohio St. 49
Milwaukee Engineering at Concordia (Wis.), ppd.
Missouri St. 55, Valparaiso 54, OT
N. Illinois 71, Ohio 60
Siena Heights at Lourdes, ppd.
Toledo 66, Miami (Ohio) 63
Wisconsin 62, Nebraska 51
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas 70, Georgia 60
Texas 73, Kansas 63
FAR WEST
Boise St. 70, Colorado St. 68
CS Bakersfield 81, UC Santa Cruz 54
Nevada 87, UNLV 70
