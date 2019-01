By The Associated Press

EAST

St. John’s 89, Marquette 69

SOUTH

Florida St. 87, Winthrop 76

Advertisement

Lincoln Memorial 109, North Greenville 59

Radford 80, Mars Hill 51

Virginia Tech 81, Notre Dame 66

MIDWEST

No scores reported from the MIDWEST.

SOUTHWEST

No scores reported from the SOUTHWEST.

FAR WEST

San Diego St. 65, CS Northridge 60

Washington 84, Cal St.-Fullerton 76

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.