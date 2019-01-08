Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 57, Orange County 37
Amelia Academy 87, Banner Christian 69
Atlantic Shores Christian 75, Denbigh Baptist 9
Bishop Ireton 55, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 51
Bishop Sullivan 74, Norfolk Christian 63
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 54, Brunswick Academy 45
Blue Ridge 65, Washington Academy, N.C. 33
Broad Run 49, John Champe 47
Buffalo Gap 53, Luray 41
Cape Henry Collegiate 92, Norfolk Collegiate 79
Carlisle 64, North Cross 48
Carroll County 54, Giles 35
Carver Academy 73, King & Queen 60
Cave Spring 57, Hidden Valley 53
Centreville 70, Westfield 53
Clarke County 51, Strasburg 44
Collegiate-Richmond 52, St. Annes-Belfield 50
Colonial Beach 60, Washington & Lee 55
Colonial Forge 65, Stafford 57
Courtland 60, Caroline 58
Dan River 67, Altavista 57
Denbigh 71, Warwick 40
Dinwiddie 60, Hopewell 58
East Rockingham 68, R.E. Lee-Staunton 43
Eastern Mennonite 94, New Covenant 40
Eastern View 61, James Monroe 46
Eastside 85, Thomas Walker 39
Edison 70, Justice 49
Fairfax 46, James Robinson 35
Faith Christian-Roanoke 74, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 56
Fluvanna 68, Monticello 53
Frank Cox 62, Green Run 56, OT
Franklin County 55, Patrick County 45
Fredericksburg Christian 54, Fresta Valley Christian School 38
Freedom (South Riding) 83, Stone Bridge 71
Freedom (Woodbridge) 50, Forest Park 47
GW-Danville 73, Tunstall 32
Galax 52, Rural Retreat 29
Gate City 70, Abingdon 48
George Marshall 51, TJ-Alexandria 29
George Mason 62, Woodstock Central 46
George Wythe-Wytheville 66, Fort Chiswell 46
Glenvar 53, Floyd County 45
Graham 71, Virginia High 53
Grayson County 63, Bland County 52
Great Bridge 59, Hickory 44
Gretna 59, Appomattox 57
Halifax County 57, Bassett 38
Hampton 95, Gloucester 24
Hampton Christian 71, Williamsburg Christian Academy 62
Hancock, Md. 66, Lighthouse Academy 46
Handley 54, Millbrook 47
Hargrave Military 53, Va. Episcopal 52
Hayfield 59, Annandale 57
Heritage (Leesburg) 60, Woodgrove 45
Heritage-Newport News 80, Bethel 59
Highland Springs 65, Patrick Henry-Ashland 42
Honaker 52, Hurley 44
Indian River 65, Lakeland 57
Isle of Wight Academy 61, StoneBridge Christian 30
J.I. Burton 95, Castlewood 45
J.R. Tucker 54, Glen Allen 43
James Madison 45, Osbourn 40
James River-Buchanan 61, Alleghany 60
Jefferson Forest 57, Liberty-Bedford 25
John Marshall 74, Douglas Freeman 57
Kellam 63, First Colonial 50
Kettle Run 60, Fauquier 46
King William 70, Charles City 64
King’s Fork 70, Nansemond River 66
Lake Braddock 73, W.T. Woodson 63
Lancaster 44, Northumberland 42
Landstown 55, Bayside 39
Lebanon 69, Tazewell 59
Lee-Davis 87, Armstrong 49
Liberty-Bealeton 68, James Wood 48
Lord Botetourt 44, William Byrd 41
Loudoun Valley 79, Park View-Sterling 44
Louisa 48, Charlottesville 47
Madison County 68, Rappahannock County 62
Massaponax 68, Brooke Point 66, OT
Matoaca 80, Prince George 60
McLean 80, Herndon 64
Menchville 51, Woodside 49
Middleburg Academy 82, Benedictine 56
Miller School 72, Covenant School 48
Nelson County 53, William Campbell 43
North Stafford 77, Mountain View 66
Norview 56, Surry County 54
Oakton 68, Chantilly 59
Osbourn Park 64, Battlefield 59
Oscar Smith 76, Deep Creek 55
Patriot 74, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 65
Paul VI 64, Good Counsel, Md. 43
Peninsula Catholic 70, Greenbrier Christian 65
Petersburg 79, Meadowbrook 71
Phoebus 68, Kecoughtan 53
Portsmouth Christian 58, Broadwater Academy 24
Potomac 65, Colgan 51
Potomac Falls 78, Briar Woods 49
Princess Anne 62, Elizabeth City Northeastern, N.C. 49
Rappahannock 66, Essex 64
Richmond Christian 57, Tidewater Academy 35
Ridgeview 59, Central Wise 41
Riverbend 65, Chancellor 56
Riverheads 66, Stuarts Draft 64
Riverside 64, Loudoun County 51
Roanoke Catholic 71, Timberlake Christian 35
Rock Ridge 71, Tuscarora 67
Rockbridge County 53, Turner Ashby 46
Salem 84, Pulaski County 67
South County 63, West Springfield 48
Spotswood 67, Harrisonburg 44
St. Christopher’s 50, Woodberry Forest 47
St. John Paul the Great 79, Wakefield School 67
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 70, Episcopal 62
Steward School 75, Hampton Roads 36
TJ-Richmond 63, Hermitage 59
Tallwood 62, Ocean Lakes 48
Thomas Dale 78, Colonial Heights 73
Trinity Episcopal 70, Fork Union Prep 54
Twin Springs 48, Rye Cove 46
Union 78, Lee High 62
Varina 72, Atlee 46
Veritas 58, Trinity at Meadowview 40
Virginia Academy 83, Fairfax Home School 73
Walsingham Academy 58, Nansemond-Suffolk 46
Washington-Lee 68, South Lakes 59
Waynesboro 60, Fort Defiance 43
West Point 61, Middlesex 31
Western Albemarle 56, Powhatan 48
Western Branch 89, Grassfield 58
William Fleming 65, Staunton River 40
Wilson Memorial 67, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 26
Woodbridge 66, C.D. Hylton 51
Yorktown 41, Langley 24
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Kempsville vs. Granby, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 57, Gate City 44
Armstrong 47, Lee-Davis 39
Atlantic Shores Christian 59, Denbigh Baptist 14
Bishop Ireton 56, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 28
Bishop Sullivan 64, Norfolk Christian 30
Bland County 29, Grayson County 28
Broad Run 49, John Champe 47
Brooke Point 71, Massaponax 53
Brunswick Academy 55, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 12
Cape Henry Collegiate 44, Norfolk Collegiate 39
Carlisle 57, North Cross 12
Caroline 45, Courtland 33
Cave Spring 57, Hidden Valley 53
Central Wise 53, Ridgeview 44
Centreville 53, Westfield 46
Charlottesville 58, Louisa 31
Colgan 56, Potomac 40
Collegiate-Richmond 54, St. Catherine’s 33
Colonial Forge 72, Stafford 31
Covenant School 53, New Covenant 38
Dan River 37, Altavista 28
Deep Creek 68, Oscar Smith 29
Deep Run 48, Maggie Walker 44
Douglas Freeman 60, John Marshall 30
East Rockingham 65, R.E. Lee-Staunton 38
Eastern View 60, James Monroe 44
Eastside 53, Thomas Walker 33
Edison 62, Justice 24
Fairfax 42, James Robinson 28
Falls Church 64, Lee-Springfield 39
Fauquier 34, Kettle Run 31
Fluvanna 43, Monticello 25
Forest Park 55, Freedom (Woodbridge) 35
Fort Defiance 35, Waynesboro 30
Fredericksburg Christian 73, Christchurch 27
Freedom (South Riding) 55, Stone Bridge 15
GW-Danville 56, Tunstall 21
Galax 49, Rural Retreat 36
George Marshall 57, TJ-Alexandria 23
George Wythe-Wytheville 59, Fort Chiswell 50
Glen Allen 46, J.R. Tucker 44
Green Run 39, Frank Cox 36
Greensville County 66, Bluestone 8
Halifax County 44, Bassett 25
Hayfield 67, Annandale 51
Heritage-Newport News 44, Bethel 43
Hermitage 48, TJ-Richmond 35
Hickory 38, Great Bridge 34
Highland Springs 64, Patrick Henry-Ashland 24
Highland Springs 64, Patrick Henry-Ashland 24
Highland-Warrenton 51, Episcopal 42
Honaker 66, Hurley 39
Hopewell 79, Dinwiddie 24
Indian River 65, Lakeland 57
Isle of Wight Academy 53, StoneBridge Christian 13
J.I. Burton 65, Castlewood 20
James River-Midlothian 64, Clover Hill 22
James Wood 56, Liberty-Bealeton 37
Jamestown 66, Poquoson 19
Kellam 57, First Colonial 41
Kempsville 93, Granby 21
King George 75, Spotsylvania 31
King William 56, Charles City 23
King’s Fork 70, Nansemond River 32
Lake Braddock 56, W.T. Woodson 43
Lancaster 71, Northumberland 19
Landstown 63, Bayside 40
Langley 64, Yorktown 45
Lebanon 64, Tazewell 36
Lloyd Bird 51, Manchester 36
Lord Botetourt 73, William Byrd 37
Loudoun Valley 67, Park View-Sterling 17
Luray 48, Buffalo Gap 41
Madeira School 40, Holton Arms, Md. 31
Matoaca 62, Prince George 38
McLean 76, Herndon 68, OT
Menchville 65, Woodside 41
Millbrook 75, Handley 46
Monacan 59, Midlothian 35
Mountain View 66, North Stafford 58
Nansemond-Suffolk 70, Walsingham Academy 20
Narrows 48, Covington 34
Nelson County 61, William Campbell 19
Oakton 47, Chantilly 39
Ocean Lakes 68, Tallwood 48
Osbourn Park 59, Battlefield 30
Parry McCluer 81, Bath County 15
Patrick County 70, Franklin County 49
Paul VI 56, Good Counsel, Md. 39
Petersburg 51, Meadowbrook 48
Phoebus 56, Kecoughtan 41
Potomac Falls 47, Briar Woods 46
Pulaski County 52, Salem 50
Rappahannock 62, Essex 38
Richmond Christian 53, Tidewater Academy 9
Riverbend 45, Chancellor 41
Riverheads 44, Stuarts Draft 42
Riverside 50, Loudoun County 22
Smithfield 34, Lafayette 22
South Lakes 57, Washington-Lee 42
Spotswood 54, Harrisonburg 41
St. Annes-Belfield 47, Trinity Episcopal 40
Steward School 50, Hampton Roads 26
T.C. Williams 47, Mount Vernon 11
Tabb 37, New Kent 34
Tandem Friends School 46, Chelsea Academy 26
Thomas Dale 53, Colonial Heights 24
Timberlake Christian 38, Roanoke Catholic 23
Turner Ashby 58, Rockbridge County 54
Tuscarora 73, Rock Ridge 26
Twin Springs 50, Rye Cove 47
Union 69, Lee High 39
Warhill 40, Grafton 29
Washington & Lee 59, Colonial Beach 13
West Point 60, Middlesex 27
West Springfield 46, South County 40
Western Albemarle 44, Powhatan 28
Western Branch 68, Grassfield 45
William Fleming 75, Staunton River 37
Wilson Memorial 48, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 40
Woodbridge 53, C.D. Hylton 19
Woodgrove 53, Heritage (Leesburg) 50, OT
York 34, Bruton 28
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Denbigh vs. Warwick, ccd.
Northside vs. Liberty-Bedford, ppd.
