Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 57, Orange County 37

Amelia Academy 87, Banner Christian 69

Atlantic Shores Christian 75, Denbigh Baptist 9

Bishop Ireton 55, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 51

Bishop Sullivan 74, Norfolk Christian 63

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 54, Brunswick Academy 45

Blue Ridge 65, Washington Academy, N.C. 33

Broad Run 49, John Champe 47

Buffalo Gap 53, Luray 41

Cape Henry Collegiate 92, Norfolk Collegiate 79

Carlisle 64, North Cross 48

Carroll County 54, Giles 35

Carver Academy 73, King & Queen 60

Cave Spring 57, Hidden Valley 53

Centreville 70, Westfield 53

Clarke County 51, Strasburg 44

Collegiate-Richmond 52, St. Annes-Belfield 50

Colonial Beach 60, Washington & Lee 55

Colonial Forge 65, Stafford 57

Courtland 60, Caroline 58

Dan River 67, Altavista 57

Denbigh 71, Warwick 40

Dinwiddie 60, Hopewell 58

East Rockingham 68, R.E. Lee-Staunton 43

Eastern Mennonite 94, New Covenant 40

Eastern View 61, James Monroe 46

Eastside 85, Thomas Walker 39

Edison 70, Justice 49

Fairfax 46, James Robinson 35

Faith Christian-Roanoke 74, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 56

Fluvanna 68, Monticello 53

Frank Cox 62, Green Run 56, OT

Franklin County 55, Patrick County 45

Fredericksburg Christian 54, Fresta Valley Christian School 38

Freedom (South Riding) 83, Stone Bridge 71

Freedom (Woodbridge) 50, Forest Park 47

GW-Danville 73, Tunstall 32

Galax 52, Rural Retreat 29

Gate City 70, Abingdon 48

George Marshall 51, TJ-Alexandria 29

George Mason 62, Woodstock Central 46

George Wythe-Wytheville 66, Fort Chiswell 46

Glenvar 53, Floyd County 45

Graham 71, Virginia High 53

Grayson County 63, Bland County 52

Great Bridge 59, Hickory 44

Gretna 59, Appomattox 57

Halifax County 57, Bassett 38

Hampton 95, Gloucester 24

Hampton Christian 71, Williamsburg Christian Academy 62

Hancock, Md. 66, Lighthouse Academy 46

Handley 54, Millbrook 47

Hargrave Military 53, Va. Episcopal 52

Hayfield 59, Annandale 57

Heritage (Leesburg) 60, Woodgrove 45

Heritage-Newport News 80, Bethel 59

Highland Springs 65, Patrick Henry-Ashland 42

Honaker 52, Hurley 44

Indian River 65, Lakeland 57

Isle of Wight Academy 61, StoneBridge Christian 30

J.I. Burton 95, Castlewood 45

J.R. Tucker 54, Glen Allen 43

James Madison 45, Osbourn 40

James River-Buchanan 61, Alleghany 60

Jefferson Forest 57, Liberty-Bedford 25

John Marshall 74, Douglas Freeman 57

Kellam 63, First Colonial 50

Kettle Run 60, Fauquier 46

King William 70, Charles City 64

King’s Fork 70, Nansemond River 66

Lake Braddock 73, W.T. Woodson 63

Lancaster 44, Northumberland 42

Landstown 55, Bayside 39

Lebanon 69, Tazewell 59

Lee-Davis 87, Armstrong 49

Liberty-Bealeton 68, James Wood 48

Lord Botetourt 44, William Byrd 41

Loudoun Valley 79, Park View-Sterling 44

Louisa 48, Charlottesville 47

Madison County 68, Rappahannock County 62

Massaponax 68, Brooke Point 66, OT

Matoaca 80, Prince George 60

McLean 80, Herndon 64

Menchville 51, Woodside 49

Middleburg Academy 82, Benedictine 56

Miller School 72, Covenant School 48

Nelson County 53, William Campbell 43

North Stafford 77, Mountain View 66

Norview 56, Surry County 54

Oakton 68, Chantilly 59

Osbourn Park 64, Battlefield 59

Oscar Smith 76, Deep Creek 55

Patriot 74, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 65

Paul VI 64, Good Counsel, Md. 43

Peninsula Catholic 70, Greenbrier Christian 65

Petersburg 79, Meadowbrook 71

Phoebus 68, Kecoughtan 53

Portsmouth Christian 58, Broadwater Academy 24

Potomac 65, Colgan 51

Potomac Falls 78, Briar Woods 49

Princess Anne 62, Elizabeth City Northeastern, N.C. 49

Rappahannock 66, Essex 64

Richmond Christian 57, Tidewater Academy 35

Ridgeview 59, Central Wise 41

Riverbend 65, Chancellor 56

Riverheads 66, Stuarts Draft 64

Riverside 64, Loudoun County 51

Roanoke Catholic 71, Timberlake Christian 35

Rock Ridge 71, Tuscarora 67

Rockbridge County 53, Turner Ashby 46

Salem 84, Pulaski County 67

South County 63, West Springfield 48

Spotswood 67, Harrisonburg 44

St. Christopher’s 50, Woodberry Forest 47

St. John Paul the Great 79, Wakefield School 67

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 70, Episcopal 62

Steward School 75, Hampton Roads 36

TJ-Richmond 63, Hermitage 59

Tallwood 62, Ocean Lakes 48

Thomas Dale 78, Colonial Heights 73

Trinity Episcopal 70, Fork Union Prep 54

Twin Springs 48, Rye Cove 46

Union 78, Lee High 62

Varina 72, Atlee 46

Veritas 58, Trinity at Meadowview 40

Virginia Academy 83, Fairfax Home School 73

Walsingham Academy 58, Nansemond-Suffolk 46

Washington-Lee 68, South Lakes 59

Waynesboro 60, Fort Defiance 43

West Point 61, Middlesex 31

Western Albemarle 56, Powhatan 48

Western Branch 89, Grassfield 58

William Fleming 65, Staunton River 40

Wilson Memorial 67, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 26

Woodbridge 66, C.D. Hylton 51

Yorktown 41, Langley 24

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Kempsville vs. Granby, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 57, Gate City 44

Armstrong 47, Lee-Davis 39

Atlantic Shores Christian 59, Denbigh Baptist 14

Bishop Ireton 56, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 28

Bishop Sullivan 64, Norfolk Christian 30

Bland County 29, Grayson County 28

Broad Run 49, John Champe 47

Brooke Point 71, Massaponax 53

Brunswick Academy 55, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 12

Cape Henry Collegiate 44, Norfolk Collegiate 39

Carlisle 57, North Cross 12

Caroline 45, Courtland 33

Cave Spring 57, Hidden Valley 53

Central Wise 53, Ridgeview 44

Centreville 53, Westfield 46

Charlottesville 58, Louisa 31

Colgan 56, Potomac 40

Collegiate-Richmond 54, St. Catherine’s 33

Colonial Forge 72, Stafford 31

Covenant School 53, New Covenant 38

Dan River 37, Altavista 28

Deep Creek 68, Oscar Smith 29

Deep Run 48, Maggie Walker 44

Douglas Freeman 60, John Marshall 30

East Rockingham 65, R.E. Lee-Staunton 38

Eastern View 60, James Monroe 44

Eastside 53, Thomas Walker 33

Edison 62, Justice 24

Fairfax 42, James Robinson 28

Falls Church 64, Lee-Springfield 39

Fauquier 34, Kettle Run 31

Fluvanna 43, Monticello 25

Forest Park 55, Freedom (Woodbridge) 35

Fort Defiance 35, Waynesboro 30

Fredericksburg Christian 73, Christchurch 27

Freedom (South Riding) 55, Stone Bridge 15

GW-Danville 56, Tunstall 21

Galax 49, Rural Retreat 36

George Marshall 57, TJ-Alexandria 23

George Wythe-Wytheville 59, Fort Chiswell 50

Glen Allen 46, J.R. Tucker 44

Green Run 39, Frank Cox 36

Greensville County 66, Bluestone 8

Halifax County 44, Bassett 25

Hayfield 67, Annandale 51

Heritage-Newport News 44, Bethel 43

Hermitage 48, TJ-Richmond 35

Hickory 38, Great Bridge 34

Highland Springs 64, Patrick Henry-Ashland 24

Highland-Warrenton 51, Episcopal 42

Honaker 66, Hurley 39

Hopewell 79, Dinwiddie 24

Indian River 65, Lakeland 57

Isle of Wight Academy 53, StoneBridge Christian 13

J.I. Burton 65, Castlewood 20

James River-Midlothian 64, Clover Hill 22

James Wood 56, Liberty-Bealeton 37

Jamestown 66, Poquoson 19

Kellam 57, First Colonial 41

Kempsville 93, Granby 21

King George 75, Spotsylvania 31

King William 56, Charles City 23

King’s Fork 70, Nansemond River 32

Lake Braddock 56, W.T. Woodson 43

Lancaster 71, Northumberland 19

Landstown 63, Bayside 40

Langley 64, Yorktown 45

Lebanon 64, Tazewell 36

Lloyd Bird 51, Manchester 36

Lord Botetourt 73, William Byrd 37

Loudoun Valley 67, Park View-Sterling 17

Luray 48, Buffalo Gap 41

Madeira School 40, Holton Arms, Md. 31

Matoaca 62, Prince George 38

McLean 76, Herndon 68, OT

Menchville 65, Woodside 41

Millbrook 75, Handley 46

Monacan 59, Midlothian 35

Mountain View 66, North Stafford 58

Nansemond-Suffolk 70, Walsingham Academy 20

Narrows 48, Covington 34

Nelson County 61, William Campbell 19

Oakton 47, Chantilly 39

Ocean Lakes 68, Tallwood 48

Osbourn Park 59, Battlefield 30

Parry McCluer 81, Bath County 15

Patrick County 70, Franklin County 49

Paul VI 56, Good Counsel, Md. 39

Petersburg 51, Meadowbrook 48

Phoebus 56, Kecoughtan 41

Potomac Falls 47, Briar Woods 46

Pulaski County 52, Salem 50

Rappahannock 62, Essex 38

Richmond Christian 53, Tidewater Academy 9

Riverbend 45, Chancellor 41

Riverheads 44, Stuarts Draft 42

Riverside 50, Loudoun County 22

Smithfield 34, Lafayette 22

South Lakes 57, Washington-Lee 42

Spotswood 54, Harrisonburg 41

St. Annes-Belfield 47, Trinity Episcopal 40

Steward School 50, Hampton Roads 26

T.C. Williams 47, Mount Vernon 11

Tabb 37, New Kent 34

Tandem Friends School 46, Chelsea Academy 26

Thomas Dale 53, Colonial Heights 24

Timberlake Christian 38, Roanoke Catholic 23

Turner Ashby 58, Rockbridge County 54

Tuscarora 73, Rock Ridge 26

Twin Springs 50, Rye Cove 47

Union 69, Lee High 39

Warhill 40, Grafton 29

Washington & Lee 59, Colonial Beach 13

West Point 60, Middlesex 27

West Springfield 46, South County 40

Western Albemarle 44, Powhatan 28

Western Branch 68, Grassfield 45

William Fleming 75, Staunton River 37

Wilson Memorial 48, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 40

Woodbridge 53, C.D. Hylton 19

Woodgrove 53, Heritage (Leesburg) 50, OT

York 34, Bruton 28

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Denbigh vs. Warwick, ccd.

Northside vs. Liberty-Bedford, ppd.

___

