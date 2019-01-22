Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baltimore Poly 49, Edmondson-Westside 48
Bel Air 54, Bohemia Manor 48
Benjamin Franklin High School 60, New Era Academy 50
Beth Tfiloh 76, St. Peter and Paul 51
Bishop O’Connell, Va. 114, Heights 28
Bladensburg 71, Hyattsville Northwestern 67
Bullis 94, Landon 55
C. Milton Wright 89, Aberdeen 30
Carver Vo- Tech 46, Academy for College and Career Exploration 42
Century 58, Manchester Valley 41
Charles E Smith Jewish Day School 52, Spencerville Academy 46
Col. Richardson 90, North Dorchester 61
Crisfield 77, Stephen Decatur 55
Crossland 71, Central 61
Delmarva Christian, Del. 60, Gunston Day 13
DuVal 70, High Point 62
Dunbar 59, City College 58
Fairmont Heights 63, Surrattsville 55
Forest Park 66, Reginald Lewis 38
Francis Scott Key 40, Westminster 37
Frederick 58, Urbana 40
Gaithersburg 67, Quince Orchard 56
Good Counsel 61, St. Mary’s Ryken 57
Grace Christian Academy 93, Calverton 65
Harford Tech 57, Edgewood 38
Havre de Grace 61, Elkton 58
James M. Bennett 72, Parkside 68
Kent County 71, Queen Annes County 66
Kent Island 49, North Caroline 40
Largo 62, Frederick Douglass 58
Linganore 73, North Hagerstown 63
Magruder 67, Watkins Mill 62
Maryland School for the Deaf 71, Rockbridge Academy 43
Middletown 71, Brunswick 43
Montgomery Blair 52, Northwood 49
North Harford 60, Rising Sun 51
Northwest – Mtg 61, Clarksburg 48
Oakdale 80, Boonsboro 47
Oakland Southern 65, Fort Hill 38
Oxon Hill 93, Friendly 69
Paint Branch 59, John F. Kennedy 46
Parkdale 68, Laurel 35
Patterson 62, Lake Clifton 46
Patterson Mill 62, Fallston 46
Pocomoke 53, Nandua, Va. 48
Potomac 68, Gwynn Park 49
Richard Montgomery 61, Wootton 47
Rockville 55, Seneca Valley 48
Snow Hill 82, Mardela 69
South Carroll 58, Winters Mill 52
South Hagerstown 67, Tuscarora 65
Springbrook 70, Sherwood 57
St. Andrew’s 63, Sidwell Friends, D.C. 56
Walkersville 69, Smithsburg 54
Walt Whitman 74, Bethesda 64
Wicomico 96, Washington 42
Williamsport 71, Catoctin 46
Winston Churchill 70, Wheaton 44
Wise 71, C. H. Flowers 54
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Allegany vs. Mountain Ridge, ppd.
Edgewood vs. Havre de Grace, ccd.
Hubie Blake vs. Walter Johnson, ppd. to Jan 23rd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen 40, C. Milton Wright 39
Baltimore Poly 58, Edmondson-Westside 20
Bishop Ireton, Va. 72, Holy Cross 42
Bladensburg 29, Hyattsville Northwestern 27
C. H. Flowers 62, Wise 51
Catoctin 33, Williamsport 23
Central 45, Crossland 19
City College 58, Dunbar 25
Clarksburg 55, Northwest – Mtg 35
Col. Richardson 67, North Dorchester 48
Delmarva Christian, Del. 65, Gunston Day 8
DuVal 47, High Point 27
Fallston 36, Joppatowne 33
Forest Park 72, Reginald Lewis 8
Francis Scott Key 40, Westminster 37
Frederick 67, Urbana 31
Frederick Douglass 49, Digital Harbor 27
Good Counsel 50, St. Mary’s Ryken 44
Gwynn Park 66, Potomac 31
Kent Island 58, North Caroline 32
Largo 74, Baltimore Douglass 66
Linganore 63, North Hagerstown 22
Maryland School for the Deaf 50, Rockbridge Academy 23
Middletown 63, Brunswick 14
Montgomery Blair 62, Northwood 38
National Christian Academy 69, Bishop O’Connell, Va. 39
North East 41, Perryville 36
Oakdale 65, Boonsboro 33
Oxon Hill 64, Friendly 12
Paint Branch 77, John F. Kennedy 13
Parkdale 36, Laurel 32
Parkside 74, James M. Bennett 56
Pocomoke 55, Nandua, Va. 35
Queen Annes County 72, Kent County 22
Quince Orchard 57, Gaithersburg 37
Richard Montgomery 55, Wootton 44
Rockville 54, Seneca Valley 46
Saint James 72, Mercersburg Academy, Pa. 32
Sherwood 61, Springbrook 55
Snow Hill 82, Mardela 69
South Carroll 53, Winters Mill 51, OT
St. Andrew’s 59, Madeira School, Va. 29
St. John’s, D.C. 67, Bishop McNamara 65
Stephen Decatur 45, Crisfield 42, OT
Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart 63, Flint Hill, Va. 56
Surrattsville 49, Fairmont Heights 36
Tuscarora 61, South Hagerstown 23
Walkersville 57, Smithsburg 46
Walt Whitman 49, Bethesda 37
Walter Johnson 57, Hubie Blake 36
Washington 78, Wicomico 66
Watkins Mill 64, Magruder 28
Western 62, National Academy Foundation 5
Winston Churchill 68, Wheaton 11
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bowie vs. Suitland, ppd. to Feb 19th.
Patterson vs. Lake Clifton, ppd. to Jan 23rd.
