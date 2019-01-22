Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baltimore Poly 49, Edmondson-Westside 48

Bel Air 54, Bohemia Manor 48

Benjamin Franklin High School 60, New Era Academy 50

Advertisement

Beth Tfiloh 76, St. Peter and Paul 51

Bishop O’Connell, Va. 114, Heights 28

Bladensburg 71, Hyattsville Northwestern 67

Bullis 94, Landon 55

C. Milton Wright 89, Aberdeen 30

Carver Vo- Tech 46, Academy for College and Career Exploration 42

Century 58, Manchester Valley 41

Charles E Smith Jewish Day School 52, Spencerville Academy 46

Col. Richardson 90, North Dorchester 61

Crisfield 77, Stephen Decatur 55

Crossland 71, Central 61

Delmarva Christian, Del. 60, Gunston Day 13

DuVal 70, High Point 62

Dunbar 59, City College 58

Fairmont Heights 63, Surrattsville 55

Forest Park 66, Reginald Lewis 38

Francis Scott Key 40, Westminster 37

Frederick 58, Urbana 40

Gaithersburg 67, Quince Orchard 56

Good Counsel 61, St. Mary’s Ryken 57

Grace Christian Academy 93, Calverton 65

Harford Tech 57, Edgewood 38

Havre de Grace 61, Elkton 58

James M. Bennett 72, Parkside 68

Kent County 71, Queen Annes County 66

Kent Island 49, North Caroline 40

Largo 62, Frederick Douglass 58

Linganore 73, North Hagerstown 63

Magruder 67, Watkins Mill 62

Maryland School for the Deaf 71, Rockbridge Academy 43

Middletown 71, Brunswick 43

Montgomery Blair 52, Northwood 49

North Harford 60, Rising Sun 51

Northwest – Mtg 61, Clarksburg 48

Oakdale 80, Boonsboro 47

Oakland Southern 65, Fort Hill 38

Oxon Hill 93, Friendly 69

Paint Branch 59, John F. Kennedy 46

Parkdale 68, Laurel 35

Patterson 62, Lake Clifton 46

Patterson Mill 62, Fallston 46

Pocomoke 53, Nandua, Va. 48

Potomac 68, Gwynn Park 49

Richard Montgomery 61, Wootton 47

Rockville 55, Seneca Valley 48

Snow Hill 82, Mardela 69

South Carroll 58, Winters Mill 52

South Hagerstown 67, Tuscarora 65

Springbrook 70, Sherwood 57

St. Andrew’s 63, Sidwell Friends, D.C. 56

Walkersville 69, Smithsburg 54

Walt Whitman 74, Bethesda 64

Wicomico 96, Washington 42

Williamsport 71, Catoctin 46

Winston Churchill 70, Wheaton 44

Wise 71, C. H. Flowers 54

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Allegany vs. Mountain Ridge, ppd.

Edgewood vs. Havre de Grace, ccd.

Hubie Blake vs. Walter Johnson, ppd. to Jan 23rd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen 40, C. Milton Wright 39

Baltimore Poly 58, Edmondson-Westside 20

Bishop Ireton, Va. 72, Holy Cross 42

Bladensburg 29, Hyattsville Northwestern 27

C. H. Flowers 62, Wise 51

Catoctin 33, Williamsport 23

Central 45, Crossland 19

City College 58, Dunbar 25

Clarksburg 55, Northwest – Mtg 35

Col. Richardson 67, North Dorchester 48

Delmarva Christian, Del. 65, Gunston Day 8

DuVal 47, High Point 27

Fallston 36, Joppatowne 33

Forest Park 72, Reginald Lewis 8

Francis Scott Key 40, Westminster 37

Frederick 67, Urbana 31

Frederick Douglass 49, Digital Harbor 27

Good Counsel 50, St. Mary’s Ryken 44

Gwynn Park 66, Potomac 31

Kent Island 58, North Caroline 32

Largo 74, Baltimore Douglass 66

Linganore 63, North Hagerstown 22

Maryland School for the Deaf 50, Rockbridge Academy 23

Middletown 63, Brunswick 14

Montgomery Blair 62, Northwood 38

National Christian Academy 69, Bishop O’Connell, Va. 39

North East 41, Perryville 36

Oakdale 65, Boonsboro 33

Oxon Hill 64, Friendly 12

Paint Branch 77, John F. Kennedy 13

Parkdale 36, Laurel 32

Parkside 74, James M. Bennett 56

Pocomoke 55, Nandua, Va. 35

Queen Annes County 72, Kent County 22

Quince Orchard 57, Gaithersburg 37

Richard Montgomery 55, Wootton 44

Rockville 54, Seneca Valley 46

Saint James 72, Mercersburg Academy, Pa. 32

Sherwood 61, Springbrook 55

Snow Hill 82, Mardela 69

South Carroll 53, Winters Mill 51, OT

St. Andrew’s 59, Madeira School, Va. 29

St. John’s, D.C. 67, Bishop McNamara 65

Stephen Decatur 45, Crisfield 42, OT

Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart 63, Flint Hill, Va. 56

Surrattsville 49, Fairmont Heights 36

Tuscarora 61, South Hagerstown 23

Walkersville 57, Smithsburg 46

Walt Whitman 49, Bethesda 37

Walter Johnson 57, Hubie Blake 36

Washington 78, Wicomico 66

Watkins Mill 64, Magruder 28

Western 62, National Academy Foundation 5

Winston Churchill 68, Wheaton 11

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bowie vs. Suitland, ppd. to Feb 19th.

Patterson vs. Lake Clifton, ppd. to Jan 23rd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.