Tuesday’s Scores

Abingdon 87, Lee High 63
Albemarle 72, Powhatan 62
Amelia Academy 63, Tidewater Academy 58
Amelia County 53, Prince Edward County 51
Annandale 70, Centreville 66
Auburn 74, Bland County 52
Bishop O’Connell 114, Heights, Md. 28
Bishop Sullivan 59, Nansemond-Suffolk 58
Briar Woods 61, Freedom (South Riding) 42
Broadway 74, Waynesboro 50
Cape Henry Collegiate 75, Walsingham Academy 67, OT
Caroline 92, Spotsylvania 50
Cave Spring 57, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 53
Chancellor 61, James Monroe 59
Chantilly 81, James Madison 79, OT
Charles City 73, Carver Academy 67
Charlottesville 68, Fluvanna 36
Chatham 73, Appomattox 37
Chilhowie 71, Honaker 41
Christchurch 55, Fredericksburg Christian 22
Colonial Beach 72, Essex 44
Covenant School 68, Fishburne Military 40
Culpeper 60, Skyline 58
Dan River 64, Nelson County 46
Dinwiddie 74, Thomas Dale 51
Douglas Freeman 55, Hermitage 47
Eastern Mennonite 67, Roanoke Catholic 32
Eastern View 72, King George 67
Edison 80, Lee-Springfield 44
Fairfax 65, West Springfield 46
Fauquier 60, Liberty-Bealeton 58, 2OT
Forest Park 56, Gar-Field 51
Fort Chiswell 73, Rural Retreat 38
Fort Defiance 57, Turner Ashby 54
Freedom (Woodbridge) 79, C.D. Hylton 74
Fuqua School 63, Buckingham County 60
GW-Danville 68, Halifax County 62
Gate City 61, Central Wise 36
George Wythe-Wytheville 75, Faith Christian-Roanoke 51
Glen Allen 56, J.R. Tucker 43
Glenvar 41, James River-Buchanan 30
Gonzaga College, D.C. 78, Bishop Ireton 47
Goochland 52, Cumberland 44
Graham 72, Marion 44
Grayson County 57, Galax 55
Greenbrier East, W.Va. 54, Alleghany 44
Gretna 56, Altavista 49
Grundy 67, Twin Valley 58
Hampton Christian 101, Denbigh Baptist 32
Hayfield 71, Mount Vernon 59
Henrico 68, Patrick Henry-Ashland 52
Hurley 60, Council 20
J.I. Burton 83, Eastside 66
James River-Midlothian 71, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 49
John Marshall 83, Deep Run 66
Kellam 76, Ocean Lakes 30
Kettle Run 60, James Wood 42
King & Queen 92, Middlesex 73
Lake Braddock 95, James Robinson 64
Lancaster 60, Washington & Lee 50
Landstown 59, Frank Cox 48
Liberty Christian 67, Lord Botetourt 60
Loudoun County 65, Dominion 62, OT
Loudoun Valley 76, Riverside 64
Louisa 66, Western Albemarle 56
Magna Vista 95, Patrick County 77
Manassas Park 77, Warren County 54
Martinsville 55, Bassett 31
Massaponax 61, North Stafford 56
Mathews 63, West Point 54
Maury 56, Salem-Va. Beach 32
McLean 67, South Lakes 63
Middleburg Academy 89, Massanutten Military 64
Millbrook 64, Sherando 34
Miller School 61, Hargrave Military 55
New Covenant 49, Holy Cross Regional 48
Norfolk Academy 69, Hampton Roads 22
Norfolk Collegiate 81, Peninsula Catholic 71
Northside 73, Staunton River 43
Oakton 48, Westfield 44
Orange County 66, Monticello 57
Page County 63, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 48
Patriot 75, Osbourn Park 48
Pocomoke, Md. 53, Nandua 48
Potomac 63, Woodbridge 44
Potomac Falls 76, Broad Run 61
Pulaski County 52, Hidden Valley 47
R.E. Lee-Staunton 77, Luray 34
Radford 63, Giles 20
Rappahannock 57, Northumberland 48
Richlands 72, Tazewell 58
Richmond Christian 91, Brunswick Academy 41
Ridgeview 68, John Battle 57
Roanoke Valley Christian 88, Dayspring Christian Academy 32
Rock Ridge 70, John Champe 67
Rustburg 48, Tunstall 44
Rye Cove 47, Castlewood 40
Salem 68, Blacksburg 64
South County 61, W.T. Woodson 49
St. Christopher’s 49, Benedictine 45
St. John Paul the Great 68, Collegiate-Richmond 57
Stafford 66, Mountain View 50
Steward School 70, Norfolk Christian 51
Stone Bridge 77, Tuscarora 46
Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 50, Osbourn 49
Stuarts Draft 89, Buffalo Gap 50
TJ-Richmond 59, Mills Godwin 57
Tallwood 67, Bayside 54
Thomas Walker 57, Twin Springs 49
Trinity Episcopal 77, St. Annes-Belfield 72
Va. Episcopal 54, Blue Ridge 50
Virginia High 69, Lebanon 47
Wakefield 83, Justice 67
Wakefield Country Day 34, Chelsea Academy 22
West Potomac 73, T.C. Williams 63
William Fleming 76, William Byrd 34
William Monroe 67, Brentsville 51
Wilson Memorial 66, Riverheads 56
Woodberry Forest 54, Fork Union Prep 40
Yorktown 46, Herndon 31
Brookville vs. Heritage-Lynchburg, ppd. to Jan 22nd.
Brookville vs. William Campbell, ccd.
Patriot vs. Colgan, ccd.
Abingdon 60, Lee High 41
Amelia County 47, Prince Edward County 45
Amherst County 45, Buckingham County 37
Armstrong 47, George Wythe-Richmond 36
Banner Christian 54, Kenston Forest 29
Bath County 38, Highland-Monterey 36
Bayside 69, Tallwood 44
Bishop Ireton 72, Holy Cross, Md. 42
Bishop Sullivan 49, Nansemond-Suffolk 41
Broadway 40, Waynesboro 36
Cape Henry Collegiate 53, Walsingham Academy 26
Carroll County 48, James River-Buchanan 8
Central Wise 54, Gate City 39
Centreville 58, Annandale 41
Chancellor 65, James Monroe 33
Charlottesville 63, Fluvanna 57
Chatham Hall 39, North Cross 35
Chelsea Academy 31, Wakefield Country Day 20
Clarke County 70, Woodstock Central 68
Collegiate-Richmond 56, St. Margaret’s 17
Council 62, Hurley 26
Covington 53, Eastern Montgomery 38
Deep Run 52, John Marshall 36
Dominion 60, Loudoun County 32
Eastern Mennonite 44, Grace Christian 13
Eastside 59, J.I. Burton 55
Edison 78, Lee-Springfield 14
Fort Chiswell 54, Rural Retreat 45
Fort Defiance 43, Turner Ashby 27
Fredericksburg Christian 71, Middleburg Academy 61
Freedom (South Riding) 58, Briar Woods 43
Galax 42, Grayson County 38
George Marshall 52, Falls Church 43
George Mason 38, Rappahannock County 13
Goochland 62, Cumberland 37
Halifax County 48, GW-Danville 23
Hayfield 65, Mount Vernon 39
Hermitage 29, Douglas Freeman 18
Herndon 76, Yorktown 64
J.R. Tucker 56, Glen Allen 54
James Madison 56, Chantilly 36
James River-Midlothian 70, Huguenot 28
James Wood 73, Kettle Run 26
Kempsville 69, Oscar Smith 37
King George 60, Eastern View 20
Lake Braddock 49, James Robinson 35
Landstown 52, Frank Cox 23
Lee-Davis 42, Prince George 30
Lloyd Bird 80, Clover Hill 39
Lord Botetourt 66, Franklin County 46
Loudoun Valley 59, Riverside 54
Luray 35, R.E. Lee-Staunton 32
Madison County 43, Strasburg 30
Marion 57, Graham 55
Millbrook 82, Sherando 58
Mills Godwin 53, TJ-Richmond 15
Monacan 84, Manchester 36
Monticello 54, Orange County 31
Mountain View 54, Stafford 38
Narrows 44, Craig County 26
National Christian Academy, Md. 69, Bishop O’Connell 39
Norfolk Academy 69, Hampton Roads 22
North Stafford 49, Massaponax 46
Northampton 68, Arcadia 36
Northside 51, Staunton River 42
Nottoway 48, Bluestone 17
Oakton 34, Westfield 31
Ocean Lakes 65, Kellam 48
Osbourn Park 47, Patriot 38
Page County 58, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 27
Patrick County 58, Magna Vista 52
Patrick Henry-Ashland 60, Henrico 39
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 51, Cave Spring 41
Pocomoke, Md. 55, Nandua 35
Powhatan 42, Albemarle 41
Pulaski County 47, Hidden Valley 41
Richmond Christian 62, Brunswick Academy 36
Ridgeview 69, John Battle 30
Riverheads 57, Wilson Memorial 43
Roanoke Valley Christian 57, Westover Christian 29
Rock Ridge 45, John Champe 41
Rustburg 49, Liberty-Bedford 19
Rye Cove 47, Castlewood 19
Salem 54, Blacksburg 22
Skyline 43, Culpeper 32
South County 52, W.T. Woodson 40
South Lakes 51, McLean 35
Spotswood 57, East Rockingham 28
Spotsylvania 59, Caroline 57
St. Andrew’s, Md. 59, Madeira School 29
St. Annes-Belfield 67, Trinity Episcopal 51
St. Gertrude 57, St. Catherine’s 45
St. John Paul the Great 61, Seton School 49
Steward School 59, Norfolk Christian 32
Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart, Md. 63, Flint Hill 56
Stuarts Draft 46, Buffalo Gap 44
Tandem Friends School 58, Randolph-Macon 37
Tazewell 68, Richlands 53
Trinity Christian School 47, Foxcroft 17
Tuscarora 49, Stone Bridge 24
Va. Episcopal 51, Covenant School 44
Varina 54, Meadowbrook 45
Veritas 44, New Community 12
Virginia High 46, Lebanon 43
Warren County 47, Manassas Park 18
West Potomac 73, T.C. Williams 63
West Springfield 40, Fairfax 28
Western Albemarle 55, Louisa 39
William Monroe 34, Brentsville 31
Woodbridge 64, Potomac 38
Woodgrove 59, Park View-Sterling 17
Colgan vs. Patriot, ccd.
