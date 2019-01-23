Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 87, Lee High 63

Albemarle 72, Powhatan 62

Amelia Academy 63, Tidewater Academy 58

Amelia County 53, Prince Edward County 51

Annandale 70, Centreville 66

Auburn 74, Bland County 52

Bishop O’Connell 114, Heights, Md. 28

Bishop Sullivan 59, Nansemond-Suffolk 58

Briar Woods 61, Freedom (South Riding) 42

Broadway 74, Waynesboro 50

Cape Henry Collegiate 75, Walsingham Academy 67, OT

Caroline 92, Spotsylvania 50

Cave Spring 57, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 53

Chancellor 61, James Monroe 59

Chantilly 81, James Madison 79, OT

Charles City 73, Carver Academy 67

Charlottesville 68, Fluvanna 36

Chatham 73, Appomattox 37

Chilhowie 71, Honaker 41

Christchurch 55, Fredericksburg Christian 22

Colonial Beach 72, Essex 44

Covenant School 68, Fishburne Military 40

Culpeper 60, Skyline 58

Dan River 64, Nelson County 46

Dinwiddie 74, Thomas Dale 51

Douglas Freeman 55, Hermitage 47

Eastern Mennonite 67, Roanoke Catholic 32

Eastern View 72, King George 67

Edison 80, Lee-Springfield 44

Fairfax 65, West Springfield 46

Fauquier 60, Liberty-Bealeton 58, 2OT

Forest Park 56, Gar-Field 51

Fort Chiswell 73, Rural Retreat 38

Fort Defiance 57, Turner Ashby 54

Freedom (Woodbridge) 79, C.D. Hylton 74

Fuqua School 63, Buckingham County 60

GW-Danville 68, Halifax County 62

Gate City 61, Central Wise 36

George Wythe-Wytheville 75, Faith Christian-Roanoke 51

Glen Allen 56, J.R. Tucker 43

Glenvar 41, James River-Buchanan 30

Gonzaga College, D.C. 78, Bishop Ireton 47

Goochland 52, Cumberland 44

Graham 72, Marion 44

Grayson County 57, Galax 55

Greenbrier East, W.Va. 54, Alleghany 44

Gretna 56, Altavista 49

Grundy 67, Twin Valley 58

Hampton Christian 101, Denbigh Baptist 32

Hayfield 71, Mount Vernon 59

Henrico 68, Patrick Henry-Ashland 52

Hurley 60, Council 20

J.I. Burton 83, Eastside 66

James River-Midlothian 71, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 49

John Marshall 83, Deep Run 66

Kellam 76, Ocean Lakes 30

Kettle Run 60, James Wood 42

King & Queen 92, Middlesex 73

Lake Braddock 95, James Robinson 64

Lancaster 60, Washington & Lee 50

Landstown 59, Frank Cox 48

Liberty Christian 67, Lord Botetourt 60

Loudoun County 65, Dominion 62, OT

Loudoun Valley 76, Riverside 64

Louisa 66, Western Albemarle 56

Magna Vista 95, Patrick County 77

Manassas Park 77, Warren County 54

Martinsville 55, Bassett 31

Massaponax 61, North Stafford 56

Mathews 63, West Point 54

Maury 56, Salem-Va. Beach 32

McLean 67, South Lakes 63

Middleburg Academy 89, Massanutten Military 64

Millbrook 64, Sherando 34

Miller School 61, Hargrave Military 55

New Covenant 49, Holy Cross Regional 48

Norfolk Academy 69, Hampton Roads 22

Norfolk Collegiate 81, Peninsula Catholic 71

Northside 73, Staunton River 43

Oakton 48, Westfield 44

Orange County 66, Monticello 57

Page County 63, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 48

Patriot 75, Osbourn Park 48

Pocomoke, Md. 53, Nandua 48

Potomac 63, Woodbridge 44

Potomac Falls 76, Broad Run 61

Pulaski County 52, Hidden Valley 47

R.E. Lee-Staunton 77, Luray 34

Radford 63, Giles 20

Rappahannock 57, Northumberland 48

Richlands 72, Tazewell 58

Richmond Christian 91, Brunswick Academy 41

Ridgeview 68, John Battle 57

Roanoke Valley Christian 88, Dayspring Christian Academy 32

Rock Ridge 70, John Champe 67

Rustburg 48, Tunstall 44

Rye Cove 47, Castlewood 40

Salem 68, Blacksburg 64

South County 61, W.T. Woodson 49

St. Christopher’s 49, Benedictine 45

St. John Paul the Great 68, Collegiate-Richmond 57

Stafford 66, Mountain View 50

Steward School 70, Norfolk Christian 51

Stone Bridge 77, Tuscarora 46

Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 50, Osbourn 49

Stuarts Draft 89, Buffalo Gap 50

TJ-Richmond 59, Mills Godwin 57

Tallwood 67, Bayside 54

Thomas Walker 57, Twin Springs 49

Trinity Episcopal 77, St. Annes-Belfield 72

Va. Episcopal 54, Blue Ridge 50

Virginia High 69, Lebanon 47

Wakefield 83, Justice 67

Wakefield Country Day 34, Chelsea Academy 22

West Potomac 73, T.C. Williams 63

William Fleming 76, William Byrd 34

William Monroe 67, Brentsville 51

Wilson Memorial 66, Riverheads 56

Woodberry Forest 54, Fork Union Prep 40

Yorktown 46, Herndon 31

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Brookville vs. Heritage-Lynchburg, ppd. to Jan 22nd.

Brookville vs. William Campbell, ccd.

Patriot vs. Colgan, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 60, Lee High 41

Amelia County 47, Prince Edward County 45

Amherst County 45, Buckingham County 37

Armstrong 47, George Wythe-Richmond 36

Banner Christian 54, Kenston Forest 29

Bath County 38, Highland-Monterey 36

Bayside 69, Tallwood 44

Bishop Ireton 72, Holy Cross, Md. 42

Bishop Sullivan 49, Nansemond-Suffolk 41

Broadway 40, Waynesboro 36

Cape Henry Collegiate 53, Walsingham Academy 26

Carroll County 48, James River-Buchanan 8

Central Wise 54, Gate City 39

Centreville 58, Annandale 41

Chancellor 65, James Monroe 33

Charlottesville 63, Fluvanna 57

Chatham Hall 39, North Cross 35

Chelsea Academy 31, Wakefield Country Day 20

Clarke County 70, Woodstock Central 68

Collegiate-Richmond 56, St. Margaret’s 17

Council 62, Hurley 26

Covington 53, Eastern Montgomery 38

Deep Run 52, John Marshall 36

Dominion 60, Loudoun County 32

Eastern Mennonite 44, Grace Christian 13

Eastside 59, J.I. Burton 55

Edison 78, Lee-Springfield 14

Fort Chiswell 54, Rural Retreat 45

Fort Defiance 43, Turner Ashby 27

Fredericksburg Christian 71, Middleburg Academy 61

Freedom (South Riding) 58, Briar Woods 43

Galax 42, Grayson County 38

George Marshall 52, Falls Church 43

George Mason 38, Rappahannock County 13

Goochland 62, Cumberland 37

Halifax County 48, GW-Danville 23

Hayfield 65, Mount Vernon 39

Hermitage 29, Douglas Freeman 18

Herndon 76, Yorktown 64

J.R. Tucker 56, Glen Allen 54

James Madison 56, Chantilly 36

James River-Midlothian 70, Huguenot 28

James Wood 73, Kettle Run 26

Kempsville 69, Oscar Smith 37

King George 60, Eastern View 20

Lake Braddock 49, James Robinson 35

Landstown 52, Frank Cox 23

Lee-Davis 42, Prince George 30

Lloyd Bird 80, Clover Hill 39

Lord Botetourt 66, Franklin County 46

Loudoun Valley 59, Riverside 54

Luray 35, R.E. Lee-Staunton 32

Madison County 43, Strasburg 30

Marion 57, Graham 55

Millbrook 82, Sherando 58

Mills Godwin 53, TJ-Richmond 15

Monacan 84, Manchester 36

Monticello 54, Orange County 31

Mountain View 54, Stafford 38

Narrows 44, Craig County 26

National Christian Academy, Md. 69, Bishop O’Connell 39

Norfolk Academy 69, Hampton Roads 22

North Stafford 49, Massaponax 46

Northampton 68, Arcadia 36

Northside 51, Staunton River 42

Nottoway 48, Bluestone 17

Oakton 34, Westfield 31

Ocean Lakes 65, Kellam 48

Osbourn Park 47, Patriot 38

Page County 58, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 27

Patrick County 58, Magna Vista 52

Patrick Henry-Ashland 60, Henrico 39

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 51, Cave Spring 41

Pocomoke, Md. 55, Nandua 35

Powhatan 42, Albemarle 41

Pulaski County 47, Hidden Valley 41

Richmond Christian 62, Brunswick Academy 36

Ridgeview 69, John Battle 30

Riverheads 57, Wilson Memorial 43

Roanoke Valley Christian 57, Westover Christian 29

Rock Ridge 45, John Champe 41

Rustburg 49, Liberty-Bedford 19

Rye Cove 47, Castlewood 19

Salem 54, Blacksburg 22

Skyline 43, Culpeper 32

South County 52, W.T. Woodson 40

South Lakes 51, McLean 35

Spotswood 57, East Rockingham 28

Spotsylvania 59, Caroline 57

St. Andrew’s, Md. 59, Madeira School 29

St. Annes-Belfield 67, Trinity Episcopal 51

St. Gertrude 57, St. Catherine’s 45

St. John Paul the Great 61, Seton School 49

Steward School 59, Norfolk Christian 32

Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart, Md. 63, Flint Hill 56

Stuarts Draft 46, Buffalo Gap 44

Tandem Friends School 58, Randolph-Macon 37

Tazewell 68, Richlands 53

Trinity Christian School 47, Foxcroft 17

Tuscarora 49, Stone Bridge 24

Va. Episcopal 51, Covenant School 44

Varina 54, Meadowbrook 45

Veritas 44, New Community 12

Virginia High 46, Lebanon 43

Warren County 47, Manassas Park 18

West Potomac 73, T.C. Williams 63

West Springfield 40, Fairfax 28

Western Albemarle 55, Louisa 39

William Monroe 34, Brentsville 31

Woodbridge 64, Potomac 38

Woodgrove 59, Park View-Sterling 17

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Colgan vs. Patriot, ccd.

