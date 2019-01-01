Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed QB Tyler Bray to the practice squad. Released OL Willie Beavers from the practice squad.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed K Tristan Vizcaino to a reserve/future contract.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed QB Connor Cook to a reserve/future contract.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned G Calvin Pickard to Tucson (AHL) for conditioning purposes.
MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed D Scott Savage and F Jared Van Wormer to professional tryout contracts.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE — Announced junior WR Jakobi Meyers will enter the NFL draft.
STANFORD — Announced junior TE Kaden Smith will enter the NFL draft.
