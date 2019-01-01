Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

FOOTBALL National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed QB Tyler Bray to the practice squad. Released OL Willie Beavers from the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed K Tristan Vizcaino to a reserve/future contract.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed QB Connor Cook to a reserve/future contract.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned G Calvin Pickard to Tucson (AHL) for conditioning purposes.

American Hockey League

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed D Scott Savage and F Jared Van Wormer to professional tryout contracts.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE — Announced junior WR Jakobi Meyers will enter the NFL draft.

STANFORD — Announced junior TE Kaden Smith will enter the NFL draft.

