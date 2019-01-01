Listen Live Sports

Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

January 1, 2019
 
FOOTBALL
National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed QB Tyler Bray to the practice squad. Released OL Willie Beavers from the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed K Tristan Vizcaino to a reserve/future contract.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed QB Connor Cook to a reserve/future contract.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed LB James Burgess, C Connor Hilland, S Chris Lammons, DT Jamiyus Pittman, LB Quentin Poling and DE Jeremiah Valoaga to reserve/future contracts.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — WR Saeed Blacknall, RB James Butler, LB Cayson Collins, LB James Cowser, WR Rashard Davis, DB Makinton Dorleant, P Drew Kaser, OT Jamar McGloster, QB Nathan Peterman and FB Ryan Yurachek to reserve/future contracts.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned G Calvin Pickard to Tucson (AHL) for conditioning purposes.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed F Taylor Hall on injured reserve, retroactive to Dec. 23. Recalled D Egor Yakovlev and F Blake Pietila from Binghamton (AHL).

American Hockey League

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed D Scott Savage and F Jared Van Wormer to professional tryout contracts.

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Signed RW Johno May to a professional tryout. Released C Jake Marchment from his professional tryout contract.

COLLEGE

NORTH CAROLINA STATE — Announced junior WR Jakobi Meyers will enter the NFL draft.

STANFORD — Announced junior TE Kaden Smith will enter the NFL draft.

