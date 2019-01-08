Listen Live Sports

Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

January 8, 2019 3:06 pm
 
BASEBALL
American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Designated LHP Ian Clarkin for assignment. Agreed to terms with RHP Kelvin Herrera on a two-year contract.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Michael Ynoa to a minor league contract.

TEXAS RANGERS — Named Eric Gagne bullpen coach of Nashville (PCL); Alex Rodriguez trainer of Frisco (TL); Corey Ragsdale manager, Chase Lambin and Turtle Thomas coaches, Luke Teeters trainer and Adam Noel strength and conditioning coach of Down East (Carolina); and Jared Goedert and Josh Johnson coaches and Bronson Santillan trainer of Hickory (SAL).

National League

NEW YORK METS — Placed 3B David Wright on waivers for the purpose of his unconditional release. Signed LHP Hector Santiago to a minor league contract.

FOOTBALL
Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with DT Jake Thomas.

GOLF

RYDER CUP EUROPE — Named Padraig Harrington captain of the 2020 team.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled D Dan Renouf from Charlotte (AHL).

OLYMPIC SPORTS

WORLD ANTI-DOPING AGENCY — Named Catherine MacLean director/education and communications and Tom May director/program development and National and Regional Anti-Doping Organizations relations.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

FC DALLAS — Signed M Bryan Acosta from Tenerife (Segunda Division-Spain).

National Women’s Soccer League

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Named Richie Burke coach and technical director, Michael Minthorne high performance coach and Christian Cziommer tactical analyst and team performance coach.

United Soccer League

MEMPHIS 901 — Signed G Scott Levene and M Duane Muckette.

NASHVILLE SC — Signed D Malcolm Stewart and G Danny Vitiello.

TENNIS

USTA — Named Chris Evert chair of the USTA Foundation Board of Directors.

COLLEGE

MEMPHIS — Named Pete Lembo assistant head football coach and special teams coordinator.

OHIO STATE — Named Al Washington linebackers coach.

TUSCULUM — Named Danielle Marante women’s volleyball coach.

