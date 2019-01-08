Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Designated LHP Ian Clarkin for assignment. Agreed to terms with RHP Kelvin Herrera on a two-year contract.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Michael Ynoa to a minor league contract.

TEXAS RANGERS — Named Eric Gagne bullpen coach of Nashville (PCL); Alex Rodriguez trainer of Frisco (TL); Corey Ragsdale manager, Chase Lambin and Turtle Thomas coaches, Luke Teeters trainer and Adam Noel strength and conditioning coach of Down East (Carolina); and Jared Goedert and Josh Johnson coaches and Bronson Santillan trainer of Hickory (SAL).

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Acquired RHP Jaime Schultz from Tampa Bay for RHP Caleb Sampen.

NEW YORK METS — Placed 3B David Wright on waivers for the purpose of his unconditional release. Signed LHP Hector Santiago to a minor league contract. Named Zach Weber manager of media relations, Alan Suriel translator/public relations assistant and Zack Becker communications assistant.

American Association

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Traded 2B Cole Fabio to Lake Erie (Frontier) for a player to be named.

Frontier League

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Traded RHP Austin Jones to Windy City for 3B Riley Krane.

BASKETBALL NBA G League

AGUA CALIENTE CLIPPERS — Traded G Dakarai Allen to Grand Rapids for the returning rights to C Nnanna Egwu.

WESTCHESTER KNICKS — Traded G Xavier Rathan-Mayes to Texas for F Jameel Warney.

WNBA

PHOENIX MERCURY — Fired assistant coach Todd Troxel.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Named Kliff Kingsbury coach and agreed to terms with him on a four-year contract.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Named Dirk Koetter offensive coordinator and Mike Mularkey tight ends coach.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed OL Dejon Allen, DL Abdullah Anderson, RB Ryan Nall, LBs James Vaughters and Josh Woods, WRs Tanner Gentry and Cyril Grayson and DBs John Franklin III, Michael Joseph and Jonathon Mincy to reserve/future contracts.

DETROIT LIONS — Named Mike Disner vice president of football administration.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Named Matt LaFleur coach.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed TE Jacob Holister on injured reserve. Signed TE Stephen Anderson from the practice squad and DB A.J. Howard and OL Dan Skipper to the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Named Bruce Arians coach.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Released WR Bryant Mitchell.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with DT Jake Thomas.

GOLF

RYDER CUP EUROPE — Named Padraig Harrington captain of the 2020 team.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled D Dan Renouf from Charlotte (AHL).

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Recalld F Maxime Fortier from Jacksonville (ECHL) to Cleveland (AHL).

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Returned F Josh Ho-Sang to Bridgeport (AHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled D Michael Brodzinski and Cody Donaghey from Orlando (ECHL) to San Jose (AHL).

American Hockey League

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Assigned D Justin Wade to Florida (ECHL).

SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Assigned F Stephen Perfetto to Tulsa (ECHL).

TEXAS STARS — Assigned F Spencer Naas to Idaho (ECHL). Recalled Fs Brad McClure and James Phelan from Idaho.

TORONTO MARLIES — Recalled F Ryan Moore from Newfoundland (ECHL).

TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Assigned D Dan Maggio to Norfolk (ECHL).

ECHL

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Signed G Dillon Kelley. Released G Dylan Pasco as emergency backup.

BRAMPTON BEAST — Signed G Daniel Altshuller.

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Released F Anthony McVeigh.

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Traded F Wade Murphy to Maine.

MAINE MARINERS — Claimed G Ed Minney off waivers Added G A.J. Whiffen as emergency backup.

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Loaned F Domenic Alberga to Tucson (AHL). Signed D Brandon Parrone.

WHEELING NAILERS — Released D Frank Schumacher. Signed F Alec Butcher.

OLYMPIC SPORTS

WORLD ANTI-DOPING AGENCY — Named Catherine MacLean director/education and communications and Tom May director/program development and National and Regional Anti-Doping Organizations relations.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

FC DALLAS — Signed M Bryan Acosta from Tenerife (Segunda Division-Spain).

National Women’s Soccer League

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Named Richie Burke coach and technical director, Michael Minthorne high performance coach and Christian Cziommer tactical analyst and team performance coach.

United Soccer League

MEMPHIS 901 — Signed G Scott Levene and M Duane Muckette.

NASHVILLE SC — Signed D Malcolm Stewart and G Danny Vitiello.

NEW MEXICO UNITED — Named Mike Graczyk assistant coach and director of goalkeepers.

TENNIS

USTA — Named Chris Evert chair of the USTA Foundation Board of Directors.

COLLEGE

EAST CAROLINA — Named J.P. Gunter director of football player personnel and recruiting and Tarron Williams director of player development.

GEORGIA TECH — Announced sophomore men’s basketball F Jordan Usher has transferred from Southern Cal.

MEMPHIS — Named Pete Lembo assistant head football coach and special teams coordinator.

OHIO STATE — Named Al Washington linebackers coach.

TEXAS — WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey will enter the NFL draft.

TUSCULUM — Named Danielle Marante women’s volleyball coach.

