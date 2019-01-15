Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Named Frank Menechino hitting coach of Charlotte (IL), Omar Vizquel manager and Wes Helms coach of Birmingham (SL), Justin Jirschele manager of Winston-Salem (Carolina), Ryan Newman manager of Kannapolis (SAL) and Ever Magallanes manager of the AZL White Sox.

TEXAS RANGERS — Claimed OF John Andreoli off waivers from Seattle.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Named Ed Lynch pitching coach.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Waived F/C Jarnell Stokes. Signed F Julian Wallace to a two-year contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Named Perry Fewell secondary coach.

DENVER BRONCOS — Agreed to terms with outside linebackers coach Brandon Staley.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed LB Adam Bighill to a three-year contract extension.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

EDMONTON OILERS — Claimed F Colby Cave off waivers from Boston. Assigned LW Joe Gambardella to Bakersfield (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Assigned F Phillip Di Giuseppe to Milwaukee (AHL).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Placed F Dale Weise on waivers.

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Adirondack F Conor Riley three additional games and Wichita LW Pierre-Cedric Labrie one game.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed M Dion Pereira from Watford (Premier League-England).

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Named Gabriel Martinez Poch fitness coach, Sergio Neveleff international scout and Dr. Adam Miller team chiropractor. Promoted academy trainer Matthew Fitzpatrick to assistant trainer.

SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Signed G Trey Muse.

National Women’s Soccer League

NWSL — Promoted managing director Amanda Duffy to president.

COLLEGE

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE — Announced the retirement of senior associate commissioner/women’s basketball Nora Lynn Finch at the end of the academic year.

ARKANSAS — QB Ben Hicks will transfer from SMU.

OKLAHOMA CHRISTIAN — Named Mickey Tettleton assistant baseball coach.

THE CITADEL — Named Tony Grantham defensive coordinator/linebackers coach.

