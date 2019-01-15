Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Named Frank Menechino hitting coach of Charlotte (IL), Omar Vizquel manager and Wes Helms coach of Birmingham (SL), Justin Jirschele manager of Winston-Salem (Carolina), Ryan Newman manager of Kannapolis (SAL) and Ever Magallanes manager of the AZL White Sox.
TEXAS RANGERS — Claimed OF John Andreoli off waivers from Seattle.
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Named Ed Lynch pitching coach.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Waived F/C Jarnell Stokes. Signed F Julian Wallace to a two-year contract.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Named Perry Fewell secondary coach.
DENVER BRONCOS — Agreed to terms with outside linebackers coach Brandon Staley.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed LB Adam Bighill to a three-year contract extension.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
EDMONTON OILERS — Claimed F Colby Cave off waivers from Boston. Assigned LW Joe Gambardella to Bakersfield (AHL).
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Assigned F Phillip Di Giuseppe to Milwaukee (AHL).
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Placed F Dale Weise on waivers.
ECHL — Suspended Adirondack F Conor Riley three additional games and Wichita LW Pierre-Cedric Labrie one game.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Signed M Dion Pereira from Watford (Premier League-England).
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Named Gabriel Martinez Poch fitness coach, Sergio Neveleff international scout and Dr. Adam Miller team chiropractor. Promoted academy trainer Matthew Fitzpatrick to assistant trainer.
SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Signed G Trey Muse.
|National Women’s Soccer League
NWSL — Promoted managing director Amanda Duffy to president.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE — Announced the retirement of senior associate commissioner/women’s basketball Nora Lynn Finch at the end of the academic year.
ARKANSAS — QB Ben Hicks will transfer from SMU.
OKLAHOMA CHRISTIAN — Named Mickey Tettleton assistant baseball coach.
THE CITADEL — Named Tony Grantham defensive coordinator/linebackers coach.
