Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Extended their player development contract with Portland (EL) for two years through the 2022 season.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Named Frank Menechino hitting coach of Charlotte (IL), Omar Vizquel manager and Wes Helms coach of Birmingham (SL), Justin Jirschele manager of Winston-Salem (Carolina), Ryan Newman manager of Kannapolis (SAL) and Ever Magallanes manager of the AZL White Sox.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Acquired INF Daniel Ozoria from the Los Angeles Angels for RHP John Curtiss.

TEXAS RANGERS — Claimed OF John Andreoli off waivers from Seattle.

National League

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Named Matt Daniels pitching analyst.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Signed 2B Brian Dozier to a one-year contract.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Named Ed Lynch pitching coach.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed C/1B Carlos Castro to a contract extension.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed 3B Stephen Lohr and OF Joe Moran.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed manger Gregg Langbehn to a contract extension through the 2021 season.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Signed F Bonzie Colson to a two-way contract.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Waived F/C Jarnell Stokes. Signed F Julian Wallace to a two-year contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Named Perry Fewell secondary coach.

DENVER BRONCOS — Agreed to terms with outside linebackers coach Brandon Staley. Named Ed Donatell defensive coordinator.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Fired offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo. Announced the resignation of assistant offensive line coach Bobby Johnson to become the offensive line coach with Buffalo.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Named Kris Kocurek defensive line coach.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed LB Adam Bighill to a three-year contract extension.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

EDMONTON OILERS — Claimed F Colby Cave off waivers from Boston. Assigned LW Joe Gambardella to Bakersfield (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Assigned F Phillip Di Giuseppe to Milwaukee (AHL).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Placed F Dale Weise on waivers.

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Adirondack F Conor Riley three additional games and Wichita LW Pierre-Cedric Labrie one game.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS — Announced the addition of the Austin FC franchise to begin play in 2021.

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed M Dion Pereira from Watford (Premier League-England).

LOS ANGELES FC — Agreed to terms with D Walker Zimmerman on a four-year contract.

LA GALAXY — Re-signed D Rolf Feltscher.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Named Gabriel Martinez Poch fitness coach, Sergio Neveleff international scout and Dr. Adam Miller team chiropractor. Promoted academy trainer Matthew Fitzpatrick to assistant trainer.

SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Signed G Trey Muse.

National Women’s Soccer League

NWSL — Promoted managing director Amanda Duffy to president.

COLLEGE

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE — Announced the retirement of senior associate commissioner/women’s basketball Nora Lynn Finch at the end of the academic year.

ARKANSAS — QB Ben Hicks will transfer from SMU.

AUSTIN PEAY — Named Marquase Lovings associate head coach and defensive line coach; Eddy Morrissey offensive line coach and run game coordinator; Chad Bumphis wide receivers coach; Mark Powell safeties coach; Jordan Frazier director of football operations and Spencer Grubbs director of recruiting.

CALIFORNIA — Named Brian Mann senior associate athletic director and chief development officer.

OKLAHOMA — Named Roy Manning cornerbacks coach.

OKLAHOMA CHRISTIAN — Named Mickey Tettleton assistant baseball coach.

THE CITADEL — Named Tony Grantham defensive coordinator/linebackers coach and Turner West special teams coordinator/recruiting coordinator.

