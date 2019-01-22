Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with INFs Ryan Goins, D.J. Peterson and Matt Skole and RHPs Randall Delgado, Evan Marshall and Donn Roach on minor league contracts.
DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with INF Gordon Beckham and C Hector Sanchez on minor league contracts.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Claimed RHP Parker Bridwell off waivers from the L.A. Angels.
TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Zach McAllister on a one-year contract and with RHPs Taylor Guerrieri and Michael Tonkin and C Tony Sanchez on minor league contracts. Promoted Todd Slavinsky to senior director/baseball systems, Ryan Murray to director/baseball analytics, Adam Lewkowicz to assistant director/amateur scouting, Ben Baroody to assistant director/baseball operations, Hamilton Wise to assistant director/international scouting, Brett Hayes to coordinator/run prevention, Jonny Clum to assistant/international scouting and Bobby Bandelow to junior analyst. Named Alex Burg coordinator/run production, Bradley Ankrom senior developer/baseball systems, Vinesh Kanthan junior analyst/baseball analytics and Mike Healy vice president/ballpark operations and guest services.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with OF Nick Markakis on a one-year contract.
CHICAGO CUBS — Named Adam Beard director of high performance.
MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with RHP Hector Noesi on a minor league contract.
CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Signed OFs Kenny Meimerstorf and Nick Rotola, RHP Jesus Sanchez and INF Levi Scott.
FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Signed C Daniel Comstock.
GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed RHP Jumpei Akanuma, LHP Felix Carvallo, C Wilfredo Gimenez, OFs John Price Jr. and Colin Willis and INFs Alex Crosby, Andy DeJesus and Randy Santiesteban.
KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Released C Tucker Pennell.
LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed RHP John Brownell.
ST. PAUL SAINTS — Sold the contract of C Justin O’Conner to the Chicago White Sox.
SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Traded INF Jay Baum to Quebec (Can-Am) for LHP Jay Johnson. Traded OF Luis Durango to Quebec (Can-Am) for Baum. Signed LHP Evan DeLuca.
SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Sold the contract of OF Jordan Smith to the Cleveland Indians. Signed RHP Chris Comito and INF Andrew Ely.
TEXAS AIRHOGS — Sold the contract of LHP Tyler Matzek to the Arizona Diamondbacks.
WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Signed OF Reggie Abercrombie, INF Kevin Lachance and LHP Mitch Lambson. Traded INF Josh Mazzola to High Point (Atlantic) for a player to be named.
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed RHP Tyler Beardsley and OF Hunter Cullen to contract extensions.
FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed RHP Frank Valentino.
GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed INF Dom Golubiewski.
JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed RHP Daren Osby to a contract extension.
SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Released RHP Sam Myers and INF/RHP Tyler Wolfe.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined Dallas G/F Luka Doncic $10,000 for kicking a game ball into the stands.
CHICAGO BULLS — Traded the draft rights of F Tadiji Dragicevic to Houston for F Carmelo Anthony, the draft rights to G Jon Diebler and cash.
LOS ANGELES SPARKS — Named Fred Williams and Latricia Trammell assistant coaches.
PRO FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME — Announced the retirement of executive director Joe Horrigan, effective June 1.
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Named Tom Clements pass game coordinator/quarterbacks coach.
DENVER BRONCOS — Signed OL Don Barclay to a reserve/future contract.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed WR Brandon Reilly to a reserve/future contract. Named John Bonamego special teams coordinator.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Fired defensive coordinator Bob Sutton.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Re-signed OL Michael Couture to a one-year contract extension.
AFL — Awarded an expansion franchise to Atlantic City, N.J.
XFL — Named Jeffrey Pollack president and chief operating officer.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled RW Adam Cracknell from San Diego (AHL).
DALLAS STARS — Recalled D John Nyberg from Idaho (ECHL) to Texas (AHL).
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Assigned F Austin Wagner and D Sean Walker to Ontario (AHL).
AHL — Suspended Charlotte D Trevor Carrick two games.
WICHITA THUNDER — Traded D Zach Todd to Reading for future considerations.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
COLORADO RAPIDS — Announced the retirement of G Tim Howard, effective at the end of the upcoming MLS season.
COLUMBUS CREW — Signed D Aboubacar Keita.
MONTREAL IMPACT — Named Kevin Gilmore president.
PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed D Aurelian Collin.
NEW MEXICO — Named David Williams deputy athletic director for external affairs.
RUTGERS — Announced sophomore women’s basketball G Alexis Morris is transferring from Baylor.
