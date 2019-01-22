Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

January 22, 2019 10:29 pm
 
4 min read
Share       
BASEBALL
American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with INFs Ryan Goins, D.J. Peterson and Matt Skole and RHPs Randall Delgado, Evan Marshall and Donn Roach on minor league contracts.

DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with INF Gordon Beckham and C Hector Sanchez on minor league contracts.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Claimed RHP Parker Bridwell off waivers from the L.A. Angels.

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Zach McAllister on a one-year contract and with RHPs Taylor Guerrieri and Michael Tonkin and C Tony Sanchez on minor league contracts. Promoted Todd Slavinsky to senior director/baseball systems, Ryan Murray to director/baseball analytics, Adam Lewkowicz to assistant director/amateur scouting, Ben Baroody to assistant director/baseball operations, Hamilton Wise to assistant director/international scouting, Brett Hayes to coordinator/run prevention, Jonny Clum to assistant/international scouting and Bobby Bandelow to junior analyst. Named Alex Burg coordinator/run production, Bradley Ankrom senior developer/baseball systems, Vinesh Kanthan junior analyst/baseball analytics and Mike Healy vice president/ballpark operations and guest services.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement
National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with OF Nick Markakis on a one-year contract.

CHICAGO CUBS — Named Adam Beard director of high performance.

MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with RHP Hector Noesi on a minor league contract.

American Association

CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Signed OFs Kenny Meimerstorf and Nick Rotola, RHP Jesus Sanchez and INF Levi Scott.

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Signed C Daniel Comstock.

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed RHP Jumpei Akanuma, LHP Felix Carvallo, C Wilfredo Gimenez, OFs John Price Jr. and Colin Willis and INFs Alex Crosby, Andy DeJesus and Randy Santiesteban.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Released C Tucker Pennell.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed RHP John Brownell.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Sold the contract of C Justin O’Conner to the Chicago White Sox.

SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Traded INF Jay Baum to Quebec (Can-Am) for LHP Jay Johnson. Traded OF Luis Durango to Quebec (Can-Am) for Baum. Signed LHP Evan DeLuca.

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Sold the contract of OF Jordan Smith to the Cleveland Indians. Signed RHP Chris Comito and INF Andrew Ely.

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Sold the contract of LHP Tyler Matzek to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Signed OF Reggie Abercrombie, INF Kevin Lachance and LHP Mitch Lambson. Traded INF Josh Mazzola to High Point (Atlantic) for a player to be named.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed RHP Tyler Beardsley and OF Hunter Cullen to contract extensions.

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed RHP Frank Valentino.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed INF Dom Golubiewski.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed RHP Daren Osby to a contract extension.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Released RHP Sam Myers and INF/RHP Tyler Wolfe.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Dallas G/F Luka Doncic $10,000 for kicking a game ball into the stands.

CHICAGO BULLS — Traded the draft rights of F Tadiji Dragicevic to Houston for F Carmelo Anthony, the draft rights to G Jon Diebler and cash.

Women’s NBA

LOS ANGELES SPARKS — Named Fred Williams and Latricia Trammell assistant coaches.

FOOTBALL

PRO FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME — Announced the retirement of executive director Joe Horrigan, effective June 1.

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Named Tom Clements pass game coordinator/quarterbacks coach.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed OL Don Barclay to a reserve/future contract.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed WR Brandon Reilly to a reserve/future contract. Named John Bonamego special teams coordinator.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Fired defensive coordinator Bob Sutton.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Re-signed OL Michael Couture to a one-year contract extension.

Arena Football League

AFL — Awarded an expansion franchise to Atlantic City, N.J.

XFL

XFL — Named Jeffrey Pollack president and chief operating officer.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled RW Adam Cracknell from San Diego (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Recalled D John Nyberg from Idaho (ECHL) to Texas (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Assigned F Austin Wagner and D Sean Walker to Ontario (AHL).

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Charlotte D Trevor Carrick two games.

ECHL

WICHITA THUNDER — Traded D Zach Todd to Reading for future considerations.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

COLORADO RAPIDS — Announced the retirement of G Tim Howard, effective at the end of the upcoming MLS season.

COLUMBUS CREW — Signed D Aboubacar Keita.

MONTREAL IMPACT — Named Kevin Gilmore president.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed D Aurelian Collin.

COLLEGE

NEW MEXICO — Named David Williams deputy athletic director for external affairs.

RUTGERS — Announced sophomore women’s basketball G Alexis Morris is transferring from Baylor.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 12th Operational Energy Summit
1|28 ICIT Winter GOVSummit
1|28 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor directs operation of the stern gate aboard ship

Today in History

1961: JFK first president to hold live televised news conference