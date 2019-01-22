Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with INFs Ryan Goins, D.J. Peterson and Matt Skole and RHPs Randall Delgado, Evan Marshall and Donn Roach on minor league contracts.

DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with INF Gordon Beckham and C Hector Sanchez on minor league contracts.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Claimed RHP Parker Bridwell off waivers from the L.A. Angels.

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Zach McAllister on a one-year contract and with RHPs Taylor Guerrieri and Michael Tonkin and C Tony Sanchez on minor league contracts. Promoted Todd Slavinsky to senior director/baseball systems, Ryan Murray to director/baseball analytics, Adam Lewkowicz to assistant director/amateur scouting, Ben Baroody to assistant director/baseball operations, Hamilton Wise to assistant director/international scouting, Brett Hayes to coordinator/run prevention, Jonny Clum to assistant/international scouting and Bobby Bandelow to junior analyst. Named Alex Burg coordinator/run production, Bradley Ankrom senior developer/baseball systems, Vinesh Kanthan junior analyst/baseball analytics and Mike Healy vice president/ballpark operations and guest services.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with OF Nick Markakis on a one-year contract.

CHICAGO CUBS — Named Adam Beard director of high performance.

MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with RHP Hector Noesi on a minor league contract.

American Association

CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Signed OFs Kenny Meimerstorf and Nick Rotola, RHP Jesus Sanchez and INF Levi Scott.

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Signed C Daniel Comstock.

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed RHP Jumpei Akanuma, LHP Felix Carvallo, C Wilfredo Gimenez, OFs John Price Jr. and Colin Willis and INFs Alex Crosby, Andy DeJesus and Randy Santiesteban.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Released C Tucker Pennell.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed RHP John Brownell.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Sold the contract of C Justin O’Conner to the Chicago White Sox.

SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Traded INF Jay Baum to Quebec (Can-Am) for LHP Jay Johnson. Traded OF Luis Durango to Quebec (Can-Am) for Baum. Signed LHP Evan DeLuca.

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Sold the contract of OF Jordan Smith to the Cleveland Indians. Signed RHP Chris Comito and INF Andrew Ely.

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Sold the contract of LHP Tyler Matzek to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Signed OF Reggie Abercrombie, INF Kevin Lachance and LHP Mitch Lambson. Traded INF Josh Mazzola to High Point (Atlantic) for a player to be named.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed RHP Tyler Beardsley and OF Hunter Cullen to contract extensions.

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed RHP Frank Valentino.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed INF Dom Golubiewski.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed RHP Daren Osby to a contract extension.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Released RHP Sam Myers and INF/RHP Tyler Wolfe.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Dallas G/F Luka Doncic $10,000 for kicking a game ball into the stands.

CHICAGO BULLS — Traded the draft rights of F Tadiji Dragicevic to Houston for F Carmelo Anthony, the draft rights to G Jon Diebler and cash.

Women’s NBA

LOS ANGELES SPARKS — Named Fred Williams and Latricia Trammell assistant coaches.

FOOTBALL

PRO FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME — Announced the retirement of executive director Joe Horrigan, effective June 1.

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Named Tom Clements pass game coordinator/quarterbacks coach.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed OL Don Barclay to a reserve/future contract.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed WR Brandon Reilly to a reserve/future contract. Named John Bonamego special teams coordinator.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Fired defensive coordinator Bob Sutton.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Re-signed OL Michael Couture to a one-year contract extension.

Arena Football League

AFL — Awarded an expansion franchise to Atlantic City, N.J.

XFL

XFL — Named Jeffrey Pollack president and chief operating officer.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled RW Adam Cracknell from San Diego (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Recalled D John Nyberg from Idaho (ECHL) to Texas (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Assigned F Austin Wagner and D Sean Walker to Ontario (AHL).

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Charlotte D Trevor Carrick two games.

ECHL

WICHITA THUNDER — Traded D Zach Todd to Reading for future considerations.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

COLORADO RAPIDS — Announced the retirement of G Tim Howard, effective at the end of the upcoming MLS season.

COLUMBUS CREW — Signed D Aboubacar Keita.

MONTREAL IMPACT — Named Kevin Gilmore president.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed D Aurelian Collin.

COLLEGE

NEW MEXICO — Named David Williams deputy athletic director for external affairs.

RUTGERS — Announced sophomore women’s basketball G Alexis Morris is transferring from Baylor.

