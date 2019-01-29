Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with RHP Jenrry Mejia on a minor league contract.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with LHP Eric Skoglund, C Meibrys Viloria, INFs Hunter Dozier and Ryan O’Hearn and RHPs Scott Barlow, Scott Blewett, Chris Ellis, Arnaldo Hernandez, Brad Keller, Kevin McCarthy, Sam McWilliams and Jake Newberry on one-year contracts.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with 3B Mike Olt and RHP D.J. Baxendale on minor league contracts.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Named Allen Hershkowitz environmental science adviser.

Advertisement

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Named Sandy Alderson senior adviser to baseball operations.

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Shawn Kelley on a one-year contract. Designated OF John Andreoli for assignment.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Designated RHP Danny Barnes for assignment. Agreed to terms with INF Freddy Galvis on a one-year contract.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Signed manager Torey Lovullo to a two-year contract extension through the 2021 season.

MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with INF Neil Walker on a one-year contract. Designated RHP Nick Wittgren for assignment.

NEW YORK METS — Promoted John Ricco to senior vice president, senior strategy officer.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Named Jimmy Rollins special adviser.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed INF Vladimir Frias to a one-year contract.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Traded RHP Mitchell Aker to Winnipeg (AA) for LHP P.J. Browne.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Released RHP Skylar Janisse.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Traded RHP Ivan Vietiez to Sioux City (AA) for a player to be named. Signed RHP Micah Beyer.

RIVER CITY RASCALS — Signed OF Jay Estes.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined New Orleans C Anthony Davis $50,000 for violating a collectively-bargained rule prohibiting players or their representatives from making public trade demands.

FOOTBALL National Football League

NBA — Fined New Orleans F-C Anthony Davis $50,000 by the NBA for violating a collectively-bargained rule prohibiting players or their representatives from making public trade demands.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Named David Culley assistant head coach/receivers/passing coordinator

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed TE Chris Manhertz to a two-year contract.

CHICAGO BEARS — Named Mark DeLeone inside linebackers coach.

DETROIT LIONS — Named Sean Ryan quarterbacks coach.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Named Luke Getsy quarterbacks coach.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed G Mark Glowinski to a three-year contract extension.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Named Marvin Allen assistant general manager. Promoted Ron Brockington to senior national scout, J.P. Correia to player personnel scout, Adam Engroff and Anthony Hunt to co-directors of player personnel, Brandon Shore to vice president of football administration and Matt Winston to assistant director of college scouting.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Promoted Kevin O’Connell to offensive coordinator. Named Matt Cavanaugh senior offensive assistant. Re-signed defensive line coach Jim Tomsula.

Canadian Football League

CALGARY STAMPEDERS — Re-signed L B Cory Greenwood to a one-year contract.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Announced the retirement of C Matthias Goossen.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended Nashville Predators F Austin Watson without pay as part of the NHL’s substance abuse program.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Signed F Jordan Martinook to a two-year contract extension.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled F Matt Luff from Ontario (AHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — Agreed to terms with G Alex Stalock on a three-year contract extension.

ECHL

AHL — Suspended Toledo LW Bryan Moore five games and Kalamazoo RW Reid Gardiner one game.

READING ROYALS — Signed F Rob Darrar.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

LA GALAXY — Acquired M Uriel Antuna on a year-long loan from Manchester City (Premier League-England).

ULTIMATE FIGHTING CHAMPIONSHIP

UFC — Suspended lightweight Khabib Nurmagomedov nine months and fined him $500,000 for a brawl inside and outside the octagon after his fight with Conor McGregor at UFC 229 (Oct. 6, 2018). Suspended McGregor six months and fined him $50,000 for his role in the brawl.

COLLEGE

NORTH CAROLINA — Named Maurice Sims assistant football strength and conditioning coach.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.