Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Turner, Gardner-Webb beat Hampton 87-74 in OT

January 19, 2019 10:00 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Freshman Jose Perez had 21 points and a season-high 11 rebounds and Christian Turner scored seven of his eight points after regulation to help Gardner-Webb beat Hampton 87-74 in overtime Saturday night for coach Tim Craft’s 100th career win.

DJ Laster finished with 17 points and nine rebounds, David Efianayi had 16 points and six assists and Nate Johnson scored 15 for Gardner-Webb (12-7, 2-2 Big South).

Perez hit a 3-pointer to open the extra period and the Runnin’ Bulldogs led the rest of the way. Lysander Bracey hit two free throws to trim Hampton’s deficit to 75-73 with 3:30 to play but Turner scored Gardner-Webb’s first seven points in a 12-1 closing run and the Pirates got no closer.

Kalin Fisher had 17 points and 10 rebounds for Hampton (7-10, 2-2). Jermaine Marrow and Akim Mitchell added 14 points apiece.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Fisher scored six points during a 12-4 run that gave the Pirates their biggest lead at 50-40 with 13:48 left in regulation but Gardner-Webb scored 20, including 11 by Perez, of the next 25 points for the first of five lead changes in the final 10 minutes before OT.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|25 The AI Summit: Cybersecurity and...
1|25 Open House for Prospective Students at...
1|28 12th Operational Energy Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy recruits shovel snow outside Illinois command

Today in History

1961: JFK first president to hold live televised news conference