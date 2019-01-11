Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Twins reach 1-year deals with 8 players to avoid arbitration

January 11, 2019 11:56 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Right-hander Kyle Gibson and left fielder Eddie Rosario are among eight Minnesota Twins players who avoided salary arbitration by agreeing to one-year contracts.

Gibson and Rosario received hefty raises Friday: Gibson will earn $8,125,000, an increase from his 2018 salary of $4.2 million, while Rosario receives $4.19 million for an increase from $602,500 last year.

Also agreeing on contracts were right-hander Jake Odorizzi for $9.5 million up, from $6.3 million; center fielder Byron Buxton for $1.75 million; third baseman Miguel Sano for $2,650,000, up from $602,500; right fielder Max Kepler for $3,125,000, up from $587,500; left-hander Taylor Rogers for $1,525,000; and right-hander Trevor May for $900,000.

___

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|17 AFCEA Bethesda January Breakfast
1|17 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
1|17 Trailblazing Women In Government IT
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine snipers practice target techniques

Today in History

1961: Eisenhower bids farewell