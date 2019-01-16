Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Twins trade reliever Curtiss to Angels for minor leaguer

January 16, 2019 1:34 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have traded reliever John Curtiss to the Los Angeles Angels for minor league infielder Daniel Ozoria.

Curtiss pitched in 17 games for the Twins over the past two seasons, going 0-1 with a 7.20 ERA in 15 innings. He walked six and struck out 17. The right-hander was designated for assignment Monday to make room for pitcher Blake Parker.

The 18-year-old Ozoria played for two rookie-level teams last season, batting a combined .195 with 12 RBIs in 51 games.

Minnesota announced the deal Tuesday night.

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|22 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
1|22 SBA 8(a) Business Development Program...
1|23 Jumpstart 2019: Accelerating Gov Cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors conduct search and rescue training

Today in History

1977: President Carter pardons draft dodgers