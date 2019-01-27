Listen Live Sports

Tyler Adams makes Bundesliga debut for RB Leipzig

January 27, 2019 7:39 pm
 
American midfielder Tyler Adams made his Bundesliga debut on Sunday, starting and playing the full game in RB Leipzig’s 4-0 win at Fortuna Duesseldorf.

Adams, who turns 20 on Feb. 14, joined Leipzig on Jan. 1 from sister club New York Red Bulls in Major League Soccer. He was given his chance due to an injury to Kevin Kampl.

He played his first game for the Red Bulls in 2016 and was a regular the last two seasons. Adams made his U.S. national debut in November 2017 and has nine international appearances.

