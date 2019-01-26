Listen Live Sports

U.S. Championships Results

January 26, 2019
 
Saturday
Detroit
Championship Dance
Final Standings

1. Madison Hubbell, Sylvania, Ohio, and Zach Donohue, Madison, Conn., 215.88 points.

2. Madison Chock, Novi, Mich., and Evan Bates, Ann Arbor, Mich., 211.52.

3. Kaitlin Hawayek, East Aurora, N.Y., and Jean-Luc Baker, Edmonds, Wash., 196.95.

4. Lorraine McNamara, Germantown, Md., and Quinn Carpenter, Wheaton, Md., 191.10.

5. Christina Carreira, Montreal, and Anthony Ponomarenko, San Jose, Calif., 190.01.

6. Rachel Parsons, Rockville, Md., and Michael Parsons, Derwood, Md., 170.26.

7. Karina Manta, Chandler, Ariz., and Joseph Johnson, Fort Collins, Colo., 159.97.

8. Lydia Erdman, Gladwyne, Pa., and Yuri Vlasenko, Canton, Mich., 124.92.

Free Dance

1. Hubbell and Donohue, 131.32.

2. Chock and Bates, 129.19.

3. Hawayek and Baker, 120.18.

4. McNamara and Carpenter, 116.68.

5. Carreira and Ponomarenko, 114.78.

6. Manta and Johnson, 104.81.

7. Parsons and Parsons, 97.74.

8. Erdman and Vlasenko, 78.93.

Championship Pairs
Final Standings

1. Ashley Cain, Coppell, Texas, and Timothy LeDuc, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, 212.36 points.

2. Haven Denney, Ocala, Fla., and Brandon Frazier, Colorado Springs, Colo., 201.64.

3. Deanna Stellato-Dudek, Glenview, Ill., and Nathan Bartholomay, Newtown, Pa., 199.92.

4. Tarah Kayne, Bradenton, Fla., and Danny O’Shea, Gurnee, Ill., 198.64.

5. Jessica Calalang, Glenview, Ill., and Brian Johnson, Farmington Hills, Mich., 183.42.

6. Audrey Lu, Frisco, Texas, and Misha Mitrofanov, Dallas, 182.42.

7. Alexa Scimeca-Knierim, Chicago, and Chris Knierim, San Diego, 171.42.

8. Nica Digerness, Colorado Springs, Colo., and Danny Neudecker, Colorado Springs, Colo., 163.63.

Free Skate

1. Cain and LeDuc, 141.89.

2. Denney and Frazier, 133.32.

3. Stellato-Dudek and Bartholomay, 131.74.

4. Kayne and O’Shea, 126.81.

5. Calalang and Johnson, 120.48.

6. Lu and Mitrofanov, 116.21.

7. Scimeca-Knierim and Knierim, 109.86.

8. Smith and Reiss, 106.27.

Championship Men
Short Program

1. Nathan Chen, Salt Lake City, 113.42.

2. Jason Brown, Los Angeles, 100.52.

3. Vincent Zhou, Palo Alto, Calif., 100.25.

4. Tomoki Hiwatashi, Hoffman Estates, Ill., 84.05.

5. Alex Krasnozhon, St. Petersburg, Russia, 82.53.

6. Timothy Dolensky, Kennesaw, Ga., 81.10.

7. Sean Rabbitt, Yorba Linda, Calif., 79.66.

8. Camden Pulkinen, Scottsdale, Ariz., 78.39.

