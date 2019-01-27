U.S. Championships Results

Sunday Detroit Championship Men Final Standings

1. Nathan Chen, Salt Lake City, 342.22 points.

2. Vincent Zhou, Palo Alto, Calif., 284.01.

3. Jason Brown, Los Angeles, 273.08.

4. Tomoki Hiwatashi, Hoffman Estates, Ill., 253.28.

5. Alex Krasnozhon, St. Petersburg, Russia, 234.52.

6. Timothy Dolensky, Kennesaw, Ga., 228.94.

7. Andrew Torgashev, Coral Springs, Fla., 225.97.

8. Sean Rabbitt, Yorba Linda, Calif., 217.84.

Free Skate

1. Chen, 228.80.

2. Zhou, 183.76.

3. Brown, 172.56.

4. Hiwatashi, 169.23.

5. Krasnozhon, 151.99.

6. Torgashev, 149.02.

7. Dolensky, 147.84.

8. Alexander Johnson, Minnetonka, Minn., 142.41.

