The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
U.S. Championships Results

January 26, 2019 12:31 am
 
Friday
Detroit
Championship Ladies
Final Standings

1. Alysa Liu, Richmond, Calif., 217.51 points.

2. Bradie Tennell, Carpentersville, Ill., 213.59.

3. Mariah Bell, Long Beach, Calif., 212.40.

4. Hanna Harrell, Plano, Texas, 203.11.

5. Ting Cui, Baltimore, 194.30.

6. Megan Wessenberg, Medway, Mass., 182.55.

7. Amber Glenn, Plano, Texas, 180.73.

8. Starr Andrews, Los Angeles, 175.70.

Free Skate

1. Liu, 143.62.

2. Bell, 142.10.

3. Cui, 139.66.

4. Tennell, 136.99.

5. Harrell, 134.95.

6. Wessenberg, 122.18.

7. Andrews, 117.04.

8. Glenn, 110.87.

Championship Dance
Rhythm Dance

1. Madison Hubbell, Sylvania, Ohio, and Zach Donohue, Madison, Conn., 84.56 points.

2. Madison Chock, Novi, Mich., and Evan Bates, Ann Arbor, Mich., 82,33.

3. Kaitlin Hawayek, East Aurora, N.Y., and Jean-Luc Baker, Edmonds, Wash., 76.77.

4. Christina Carreira, Montreal, and Anthony Ponomarenko, San Jose, Calif., 75.23.

5. Lorraine McNamara, Germantown, Md., and Quinn Carpenter, Wheaton, Md., 74.42.

6. Rachel Parsons, Rockville, Md., and Michael Parsons, Derwood, Md., 72.52.

7. Karina Manta, Chandler, Ariz., and Joseph Johnson, Fort Collins, Colo., 55.16.

8. Lydia Erdman, Gladwyne, Pa., and Yuri Vlasenko, Canton, Mich., 45.99.

