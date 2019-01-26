U.S. Championships Results

Friday Detroit Championship Ladies Final Standings

1. Alysa Liu, Richmond, Calif., 217.51 points.

2. Bradie Tennell, Carpentersville, Ill., 213.59.

3. Mariah Bell, Long Beach, Calif., 212.40.

4. Hanna Harrell, Plano, Texas, 203.11.

5. Ting Cui, Baltimore, 194.30.

6. Megan Wessenberg, Medway, Mass., 182.55.

7. Amber Glenn, Plano, Texas, 180.73.

8. Starr Andrews, Los Angeles, 175.70.

Free Skate

1. Liu, 143.62.

2. Bell, 142.10.

3. Cui, 139.66.

4. Tennell, 136.99.

5. Harrell, 134.95.

6. Wessenberg, 122.18.

7. Andrews, 117.04.

8. Glenn, 110.87.

Championship Dance Rhythm Dance

1. Madison Hubbell, Sylvania, Ohio, and Zach Donohue, Madison, Conn., 84.56 points.

2. Madison Chock, Novi, Mich., and Evan Bates, Ann Arbor, Mich., 82,33.

3. Kaitlin Hawayek, East Aurora, N.Y., and Jean-Luc Baker, Edmonds, Wash., 76.77.

4. Christina Carreira, Montreal, and Anthony Ponomarenko, San Jose, Calif., 75.23.

5. Lorraine McNamara, Germantown, Md., and Quinn Carpenter, Wheaton, Md., 74.42.

6. Rachel Parsons, Rockville, Md., and Michael Parsons, Derwood, Md., 72.52.

7. Karina Manta, Chandler, Ariz., and Joseph Johnson, Fort Collins, Colo., 55.16.

8. Lydia Erdman, Gladwyne, Pa., and Yuri Vlasenko, Canton, Mich., 45.99.

