The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
UC Davis gets first Big West win, 75-63 over Cal Poly

January 19, 2019 10:19 pm
 
DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Siler Schneider scored 23 points and UC Davis ran away late to beat Cal Poly 75-63 on Saturday night for its first Big West Conference win.

The game was tied at 55 with five minutes left. Matt Neufeld completed a 3-point play, Schneider added a layup and free throw, and Joe Mooney capped the Aggies’ 9-0 surge with another 3-point play. Kuba Niziol’s 3-pointer pulled Cal Poly to 68-61 with 1:17 left. Neufeld dunked on the next possession and the Mustangs didn’t get closer.

Mooney finished with 19 points, and Neufeld had 14 points and nine rebounds. TJ Shorts II added eight points and a career-high 11 assists for UC Davis (5-13, 1-3).

Mark Crowe and Marcellus Garrick scored 16 points piece, and Donovan Fields added 14 for Cal Poly (4-12, 0-3).

